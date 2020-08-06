Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.    GILT   IL0010825102

GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.

(GILT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

US Tier-1 Mobile Operator Awards Gilat a Multi-Million Dollar Service Contract for Cellular Backhaul

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/06/2020 | 07:09am EDT

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions and services, announces the award by a Tier-1 Mobile Network Operator (MNO) in the United States, of a multi-million-dollar service contract for cellular backhaul.

The US Tier-1 MNO provides nationwide coverage with its LTE network that is extended with Gilat's cellular backhaul solution over satellite. Gilat's solution enables reach to remote areas and ensures high quality service and an excellent user experience. Gilat completed the LTE cellular backhaul satellite migration project according to schedule, during these challenging times imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Gilat is pleased to support the ongoing needs of the Tier-1 MNO and to provide high quality timely service," said Slava Frayter, Gilat’s RVP, North America. "Gilat continues to be committed to its customers during these unprecedented times and makes timely support a high priority."

About Gilat
Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT) is a leading global provider of satellite-based broadband communications. With 30 years of experience, we design and manufacture cutting-edge ground segment equipment, and provide comprehensive solutions and end-to-end services, powered by our innovative technology. Delivering high value competitive solutions, our portfolio comprises of a cloud based VSAT network platform, high-speed modems, high performance on-the-move antennas and high efficiency, high power Solid State Amplifiers (SSPA) and Block Upconverters (BUC).

Gilat’s comprehensive solutions support multiple applications with a full portfolio of products to address key applications including broadband access, cellular backhaul, enterprise, in-flight connectivity, maritime, trains, defense and public safety, all while meeting the most stringent service level requirements. Gilat controlling shareholders are the FIMI Private Equity Funds. For more information, please visit: www.gilat.com

Certain statements made herein that are not historical are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "estimate", "project", "intend", "expect", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Gilat to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others, changes in general economic and business conditions, inability to maintain market acceptance to Gilat's products, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications, rapid changes in the market for Gilat's products, loss of market share and pressure on prices resulting from competition, introduction of competing products by other companies, inability to manage growth and expansion, loss of key OEM partners, inability to attract and retain qualified personnel, inability to protect the Company's proprietary technology and risks associated with Gilat's international operations and its location in Israel. In addition, there is uncertainty about the spread of the COVID19 virus and the impact it will have on the Company’s operations, the demand for Company’s products, global supply chains and economic activity in general. These and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings.  We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason. For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties associated with Gilat's business, reference is made to Gilat's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact:
Gilat Satellite Networks
Doreet Oren
DoreetO@gilat.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8ba76e7a-34e1-4672-9061-62c81904794d

Primary Logo

Gilat Awarded Multi-Million Dollar Service Contract

Tier-1 MNO Provides Nationwide Coverage

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS L
07:09aUS Tier-1 Mobile Operator Awards Gilat a Multi-Million Dollar Service Contrac..
GL
07/02GILAT SATELLITE : Yona Ovadia Steps Down as Gilat's CEO, Adi Sfadia Named as Int..
PU
06/18Gilat Announces Availability of its Flagship VSAT, Achieving Half a Gigabit o..
GL
06/03Gilat Reports Q1 2020 Results
GL
03/12WeissLaw LLP Investigates Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.
PR
03/10GILAT SATELLITE : ESA Collaboration between Gilat and Carlisle Interconnect Tech..
PU
02/18GILAT SATELLITE : First-to-Flight ESA Terminal Achieves Another Industry-First w..
PU
01/31Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of Gilat Satellite Netw..
PR
01/31GILAT SATELLITE INVESTOR ALERT BY TH : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequ..
BU
01/23Gilat to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results on February 19th
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 263 M - -
Net income 2019 36,5 M - -
Net cash 2019 61,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 12,1x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 301 M 301 M -
EV / Sales 2018 1,68x
EV / Sales 2019 1,42x
Nbr of Employees 864
Free-Float 54,4%
Chart GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.
Duration : Period :
Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Adi Sfadia Chief Executive, Financial & Integration Officer
Dov Baharav Chairman
Yuval Shani Chief Operating Officer
Alik Shimelmits Chief Technology & Product Officer
Noam Rosenfeld Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.-31.09%301
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-1.31%199 841
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-20.03%41 856
ERICSSON AB24.08%39 169
NOKIA OYJ28.94%28 438
ZTE CORPORATION10.60%24 047
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group