Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Gildan Activewear Inc.    GIL   CA3759161035

GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC.

(GIL)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 07/15 12:22:24 pm
21.7 CAD   +3.14%
12:23pGildan Activewear Announces Date for Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release
GL
06/19TSX falls 0.04% to 15,474.20
RE
05/25/C O R R E C T I O N from Source -- S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC./
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gildan Activewear Announces Date for Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
07/15/2020 | 12:23pm EDT

MONTREAL, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL; TSX and NYSE) will report its 2020 second quarter results on Thursday, July 30th, 2020. A press release will be issued before markets open and a conference call is scheduled on that same day at 8:30 AM ET to discuss the Company’s results.  The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 282-2924 (Canada & U.S.) or (470) 495-9480 (international) and entering passcode 5179253#. A replay will be available for 7 days starting at 11:30 AM ET by dialing (855) 859-2056 (Canada & U.S.) or (404) 537-3406 (international) and entering the same passcode. A live audio webcast of the conference call, as well as a replay, will be available on our corporate site at Gildan Q2 2020 audio webcast.

About Gildan
Gildan is a leading manufacturer of everyday basic apparel which markets its products in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America, under a diversified portfolio of Company-owned brands, including Gildan®, American Apparel®, Comfort Colors®, Gildan® Hammer™, Prim + Preux®, GOLDTOE®, Anvil® by Gildan®, Alstyle®, Secret®, Silks®, Kushyfoot®, Secret Silky®, Therapy Plus®, Peds® and MediPeds®, and under the Under Armour® brand through a sock licensing agreement providing exclusive distribution rights in the United States and Canada. Our product offering includes activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear products sold to a broad range of customers, including wholesale distributors, screenprinters or embellishers, as well as to retailers that sell to consumers through their physical stores and/or e-commerce platforms, and to global lifestyle brand companies.

Gildan owns and operates vertically-integrated, large-scale manufacturing facilities which are primarily located in Central America, the Caribbean Basin, North America, and Bangladesh. The Company operates with a strong commitment to industry-leading labour and environmental practices throughout its supply chain in accordance with its comprehensive Genuine Responsibility® program embedded in the Company's long-term business strategy. More information about the Company and its corporate citizenship practices and initiatives can be found at www.gildancorp.com and www.genuineresponsibility.com, respectively.

Investor inquiries:
Sophie Argiriou
Vice President, Investor Communications
(514) 343-8815
sargiriou@gildan.com		Media inquiries:
Genevieve Gosselin
Director, Corporate Marketing and Communications
(514) 343-8814
ggosselin@gildan.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC.
12:23pGildan Activewear Announces Date for Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release
GL
06/19TSX falls 0.04% to 15,474.20
RE
05/25/C O R R E C T I O N from Source -- S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC./
AQ
05/22S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Change to the S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Arist..
AQ
04/30Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders' Voting Results for the Election of..
GL
04/29GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR : suspends dividend, cuts executive pay after losing nearly US..
AQ
04/29GILDAN : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/29GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR : 2020 first quarter shareholder report
PU
04/29Gildan Activewear Reports First Quarter 2020 Results
GL
04/15Gildan Activewear Announces Dates for First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 710 M - -
Net income 2020 -69,4 M - -
Net Debt 2020 921 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -35,6x
Yield 2020 0,76%
Capitalization 3 066 M 3 062 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,33x
Nbr of Employees 51 000
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC.
Duration : Period :
Gildan Activewear Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 16,15 $
Last Close Price 15,47 $
Spread / Highest target 19,3%
Spread / Average Target 4,41%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Glenn J. Chamandy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Donald C. Berg Chairman
Rhodri J. Harries EVP, Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
William D. Anderson Director
Russell Goodman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC.-45.19%3 062
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE-2.31%232 281
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.33.09%40 145
VF CORPORATION-39.55%23 467
MONCLER S.P.A.-14.80%9 832
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED6.42%7 659
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group