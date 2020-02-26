Log in
Gildan announces three-year partnership with Beale Racing as title sponsor

02/26/2020 | 10:59am EST

MONTREAL, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gildan announced the launch of a multi-year partnership with the Beale Racing team, featuring Gildan® as the primary sponsor while also providing visibility to the American Apparel®, Comfort Colors® and Prim + Preux® brands. 

As part of the partnership, Beale Racing will advertise Gildan’s brands on cars, uniforms and all merchandise during 30 plus race events across the United States. “We are excited to partner with Beale Racing once more to strengthen the visibility of our brands and continue to position our apparel as a preferred choice in the motorsports industry” says Mike Hoffman, President, Sales, Marketing and Distribution, for Gildan. “We are proud to be associated with a highly successful and respected team and I look forward to a winning partnership” he added.

“For many years, Gildan has been a trusted supplier for our team” said John J. Beale, owner and driver for Beale Racing. “We are thrilled that Gildan chose to partner with us again to promote its brands to our fans” he added.

The sponsorship will support Gildan’s marketing and sales objectives of pursuing continued awareness and growth in the imprintables and retail apparel industries.

About Gildan

Gildan is a leading manufacturer of everyday basic apparel which markets its products in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America, under a diversified portfolio of Company-owned brands, including Gildan®, American Apparel®, Comfort Colors®, Gildan® Hammer™, Prim + Preux®, Gold Toe®, Anvil® by Gildan®, Alstyle®, Secret®, Silks®, Kushyfoot®, Secret Silky®, Therapy Plus™, Peds® and MediPeds®, and under the Under Armour® brand through a sock licensing agreement providing exclusive distribution rights in the United States and Canada. Our product offering includes activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear products sold to a broad range of customers, including wholesale distributors, screenprinters or embellishers, as well as to retailers that sell to consumers through their physical stores and/or e-commerce platforms, and to global lifestyle brand companies.

Gildan owns and operates vertically-integrated, large-scale manufacturing facilities which are primarily located in Central America, the Caribbean Basin, North America, and Bangladesh. With approximately 53,000 employees worldwide Gildan operates with a strong commitment to industry-leading labour and environmental practices throughout its supply chain in accordance with its comprehensive Genuine Responsibility™ program embedded in the Company's long-term business strategy. More information about the Company and its corporate citizenship practices and initiatives can be found at www.gildancorp.com and www.genuineresponsibility.com, respectively.

Media inquiries:
Genevieve Gosselin
Director, Corporate Marketing and Communications
(514) 343-8814
ggosselin@gildan.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
