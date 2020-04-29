Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Gilead Sciences    GILD

GILEAD SCIENCES

(GILD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Data on Gilead drug raises hopes in pandemic fight, Fauci calls it 'highly significant'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/29/2020 | 09:54pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Gilead Sciences, Inc. logo is seen outside the company headquarters in Foster City, California

By Deena Beasley and Manas Mishra

The top U.S. infectious disease official said Gilead Sciences Inc's experimental antiviral drug remdesivir will become the standard of care for COVID-19 after early clinical trial results on Wednesday showed it helped patients recover more quickly from the illness caused by the coronavirus.

Preliminary results from a U.S. government trial showing that patients given remdesivir recovered 31% faster than those given a placebo, were hailed by Dr. Anthony Fauci as "highly significant."

"This is really quite important," Fauci told reporters at the White House, likening it to a moment in 1986 "when we were struggling for drugs for HIV and we had nothing."

"This will be the standard of care," he said.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it has been in discussions with Gilead about making remdesivir available to patients as quickly as possible, but the agency declined to comment on any plans to grant the drug regulatory approval.

"I want them to go as quickly as they can," President Donald Trump said, when asked if he wanted the FDA to grant emergency use authorization for remdesivir. "We want everything to be safe, but we would like to see very quick approvals, especially with things that work."

The closely watched drug, given by intravenous infusion to hospitalized patients, has moved markets in the past few weeks following the release of data from several studies that painted a mixed picture of its effectiveness, and Fauci cautioned that the latest data still needs to be analyzed.

Gilead's shares rose more than 5% on Wednesday to close at $83.14 and are up 27% so far this year.

Interest in remdesivir has been high as there are no approved treatments or preventive vaccines for COVID-19, and doctors are desperate for anything that might alter the course of the disease that attacks the lungs and can shut down other organs in severe cases.

Doctors have been eager for results from the NIH study because it is a large trial in which patients were randomized to treatment with the drug or a placebo without participants or doctors knowing which group they were in - the gold standard for clinical trials.

Gilead earlier this month said it was prepared to donate to hospitals its existing supply of 1.5 million doses of remdesivir, which it said was enough for more than 140,000 patients, although that number would increase if the drug could be given for a shorter duration. Regulatory approval of the drug would clear the way for commercial sales.

"We are working to build a global consortium of pharmaceutical and chemical manufacturers to expand global capacity and production," Gilead Chief Executive Daniel O'Day said in an open letter on Wednesday.

He also said Gilead is looking at ways to potentially bring the treatment to a broader patient population by investigating other formulations and means of delivery.

The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, part of the National Institutes of Health, said partial results from its 1,063-patient trial show that hospitalized COVID-19 patients given remdesivir recovered in 11 days, compared to 15 days for patients given a placebo.

The study showed a trend toward better survival for remdesivir - 8% of patients given the drug died compared with 11.6% in the placebo group - but the difference was not statistically significant so may not be due to Gilead's drug.

The trial's lead researcher told Reuters on Friday that full results could come by mid-May.

"The full dataset will provide more clarity on how remdesivir can best be used," said Dr. Aneesh Mehta, a researcher on the NIH trial from Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta.

'GLIMMER OF HOPE'

Despite the excitement, Dr. Lawrence K. Altman, global fellow at The Wilson Center in Washington, DC, was not ready to celebrate the preliminary findings.

The new data "offers a glimmer of hope" that remdesivir has an effect against COVID-19, but more scientific analysis is needed "comparing them to other studies of the drug that have shown mixed results," he said in a statement.

Also on Wednesday, results were published by the Lancet medical journal of a trial conducted in China that concluded remdesivir failed to improve patients' condition or reduce the pathogen's presence in the bloodstream. Gilead said previously that those findings were inconclusive because the study was terminated early.

"The drug seems to have antiviral activity - how much is as yet unclear," Dr. Daniel McQuillen, an infectious disease specialist at Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington, Massachusetts, told Reuters. "Seems likely that it might need use with another antiviral agent."

Combination antiviral treatments have proven highly effective against other diseases.

Gilead also provided data on a study in severe COVID-19 patients it has conducted in dozens of medical centers, which does not have a placebo comparison but tested the drug under five-day and 10-day regimens.

In that 397-patient trial, Gilead said clinical improvements were similar regardlesss of treatment duration, and patients treated early on with remdesivir did better than patients who were treated later in the course of infection.

Remdesivir, which previously failed as a treatment for Ebola, is being tried against COVID-19 because it is designed to disable the mechanism by which certain viruses make copies of themselves and potentially overwhelm their host's immune system.

The company is also studying the drug in patients with less severe COVID-19, but those results are not expected until later next month.

(Additional reporting by Timothy Ahmann and Steve Holland in Washington, D.C. and Carl O'Donnell in New York; Editing by Bill Berkrot and Lincoln Feast.)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GILEAD SCIENCES
10:29pStocks rally on treatment hopes, currencies await ECB
RE
09:54pData on Gilead drug raises hopes in pandemic fight, Fauci calls it 'highly si..
RE
06:50pWall Street rallies on promising coronavirus drug
RE
05:09pGILEAD SCIENCES : FDA might grant emergency approval of remdesivir for COVID-19
AQ
04:49pGILEAD SCIENCES : Study Shows Shorter Course of Gilead Drug as Effective Against..
DJ
04:26pShares jump on coronavirus treatment hopes, oil soars
RE
04:21pShares jump on coronavirus treatment hopes, oil soars
RE
04:20pShares jump on coronavirus treatment hopes, oil soars
RE
04:20pBrinker, Gilead rise; Hasbro, Akamai Technologies fall
AQ
04:13pGILEAD SCIENCES : Study Shows Shorter Course of Gilead Drug as Effective Against..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 22 307 M
EBIT 2020 10 462 M
Net income 2020 6 543 M
Finance 2020 7 655 M
Yield 2020 3,24%
P/E ratio 2020 16,4x
P/E ratio 2021 16,5x
EV / Sales2020 4,35x
EV / Sales2021 4,27x
Capitalization 105 B
Chart GILEAD SCIENCES
Duration : Period :
Gilead Sciences Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GILEAD SCIENCES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 77,58  $
Last Close Price 83,14  $
Spread / Highest target 11,9%
Spread / Average Target -6,69%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel P. O'Day Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew D. Dickinson Chief Financial Officer
William A. Lee Executive Vice President-Research
Merdad V. Parsey Chief Medical Officer
George Pratt Shultz Director-Emeritus
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GILEAD SCIENCES27.95%99 047
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS17.36%66 622
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS40.78%58 866
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-2.45%24 446
GENMAB A/S12.12%15 747
BEIGENE, LTD.-1.59%12 647
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group