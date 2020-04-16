Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Gilead Sciences    GILD

GILEAD SCIENCES

(GILD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dollar wobbles as fresh hopes for virus treatment prop up risk appetite

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/16/2020 | 09:11pm EDT
A man talks on his mobile phone in front of a currency exchange bureau advertisement showing images of the U.S. dollar in Cairo

The dollar slipped on Friday after a media report on early signs that a COVID-19 treatment drug was working, as well as optimism about re-opening the world's largest economy, encouraged investors in to riskier currencies.

The Australian and New Zealand dollars led gains, with the kiwi <NZD=D3> jumping as much as 1% to $0.6023, while the pound and euro also rose to recoup some of the past two days' losses.

Medical news website STAT, citing a recorded discussion between doctors involved in a clinical trial, said most of 125 patients given Gilead's remdesivir drug at a hospital in Chicago had recovered and been discharged.

Gilead said anecdotal reports do not provide the data needed to determine the safety or efficacy of remdesivir as a treatment for COVID-19 and that it expects more data will be available at the end of the month.

"The market is looking for good news - grasping and hoping and praying," said Imre Speizer, FX analyst at Westpac. "People just want to get on the positive bandwagon."

The dollar last sat at $1.0857 per euro and $1.2486 per pound and a fraction weaker at 107.83 yen.

The Australian and New Zealand dollars held just below session highs, with the Aussie <AUD=D3> at $0.6363 and the kiwi at $0.5998.

The dollar has closely tracked risk sentiment through the coronavirus crisis and remains at elevated levels as the safety of cash in the world's reserve currency stays in demand.

Friday's dip reverses two days of gains on warnings of a Great Depression-style slump in the world economy, though it is set to end the week steady as optimism returns. [MKTS/GLOB]

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday announced guidelines for a return to work in the world's biggest economy - a gradual, three-stage process dependent on robust virus testing and subject to state governors' discretion.

But the crisis has already turned some 22 million Americans out of work, and further market moves were capped by Gilead's staid response and more worries on the economic outlook.

Chinese gross domestic product data due around 0200 GMT is expected to show Q1 growth contracted for the first time since quarterly records began in 1992.

First quarter growth is seen dropping 6.5%, according to a Reuters' poll of economists who also see 2020 growth at 2.5%, its weakest since 1976, the final year of the decade-long Cultural Revolution that wrecked the economy.

"The lift in sentiment defies more hard evidence of macro-economic damage," said Michael McCarthy, market strategist at brokerage CMC Markets in Sydney.

By Tom Westbrook

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GILEAD SCIENCES
10:09pGILEAD SCIENCES : Report says COVID-19 patients respond to Gilead's remdesivir, ..
RE
09:11pDollar wobbles as fresh hopes for virus treatment prop up risk appetite
RE
07:39pAsian stocks set to rise as markets brace for China GDP data
RE
07:13pFutures jump late following data on potential virus treatment, Trump guidelin..
RE
05:51pGILEAD SCIENCES : Shares Rising After Report of Remdesivir Effectiveness
DJ
05:40pGILEAD SCIENCES : Shares Jump 15% After-Market on Positive But Inconclusive Repo..
DJ
05:31pGILEAD SCIENCES : to Release First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Thursday, A..
BU
05:30pGILEAD SCIENCES : Moderna Shares Soar After-Hours Following Positive Coronavirus..
DJ
10:14aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : LVMH, Apple, J.C Penney
04/15GILEAD SCIENCES : Provides Additional Information Regarding 2020 Annual Meeting ..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 22 305 M
EBIT 2020 10 493 M
Net income 2020 6 890 M
Finance 2020 7 335 M
Yield 2020 3,54%
P/E ratio 2020 14,8x
P/E ratio 2021 15,1x
EV / Sales2020 3,99x
EV / Sales2021 3,92x
Capitalization 96 365 M
Chart GILEAD SCIENCES
Duration : Period :
Gilead Sciences Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GILEAD SCIENCES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 76,42  $
Last Close Price 76,54  $
Spread / Highest target 17,6%
Spread / Average Target -0,15%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel P. O'Day Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew D. Dickinson Chief Financial Officer
William A. Lee Executive Vice President-Research
Merdad V. Parsey Chief Medical Officer
George Pratt Shultz Director-Emeritus
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GILEAD SCIENCES17.79%93 960
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS16.57%66 173
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS36.28%55 702
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-1.93%23 091
GENMAB A/S1.11%14 110
BEIGENE, LTD.-5.79%12 128
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group