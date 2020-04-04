Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Gilead Sciences    GILD

GILEAD SCIENCES

(GILD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Gilead Sciences : Accelerates Production of Experimental Coronavirus Drug

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/04/2020 | 09:43pm EDT

By Anna Wilde Mathews and Jonathan D. Rockoff

Gilead Sciences Inc. has ramped up production of its experimental coronavirus drug, which has seen overwhelming demand amid a surge in cases around the world.

The drugmaker said Saturday that it now has 1.5 million individual doses of its drug remdesivir on hand, an amount that could be enough to supply more than 140,000 patients.

Gilead, which won't charge for the supply, is making the drug available through clinical trials and special programs that allow doctors and hospitals to apply for access. The company said it wouldn't charge for the 1.5 million doses even if remdesivir is approved to treat Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus.

The increased supply will help the Foster City, Calif.-based company satisfy more of the demand from researchers testing the drug, as well as from patients, doctors and hospitals desperate for treatments.

"Providing our existing supplies at no charge is the right thing to do, to facilitate access to patients as quickly as possible and in recognition of the public emergency posed by this pandemic," Gilead Chief Executive Daniel O'Day said in a letter posted on the company's website.

By October, Gilead aims to produce enough doses of the drug to provide treatments to more than 500,000 patients, and the company said it hopes to have enough doses for another 500,000 patients by the end of 2020.

No drug has been proven to work against Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus, and none has been approved for such a use. The lack of proven treatments has prompted patients to try antimalaria drugs and other drugs suspected of helping derail the virus.

Drugmakers typically make an amount of an experimental drug that is just enough to supply researchers testing the agent. As requests from Covid-19 patients surged, however, Gilead ratcheted up production.

Mr. O'Day said the company had taken several steps to accelerate manufacturing, including repurposing some company plants that made other drugs to focus on producing remdesivir. The company was able to shorten the time needed to make the drug from about a year to six months, he said.

Gilead, a longtime maker of antivirus drugs, developed remdesivir to treat Ebola, but it proved less effective than some other medicines.

While researchers study remdesivir's safety and effectiveness, Gilead has been providing remdesivir to individual patients, since many aren't able to enroll in clinical trials that are testing the drug. But the company has struggled to keep up with all of the requests.

To improve access, the company said last week, it would have doctors and hospitals make requests for groups of patients needing emergency use of the drug. Gilead said it would consider only individual requests for pregnant women and children.

The company said it has now supplied remdesivir to more than 1,700 patients under its initial program and the revamped program announced last week.

Write to Anna Wilde Mathews at anna.mathews@wsj.com and Jonathan D. Rockoff at Jonathan.Rockoff@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GILEAD SCIENCES
04/03Recession Blue-Chips' Led the Way in Another Turbulent Week in Markets
DJ
04/03GILEAD SCIENCES : Company - Kite Licenses Antibodies and Establishes Collaborati..
AQ
04/02GILEAD SCIENCES : Kite Licenses Antibodies and Establishes Collaboration With Te..
BU
03/31GILEAD SCIENCES : Report
CO
03/30GILEAD : Announces Expiration of Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period for Forty Seve..
BU
03/28GILEAD SCIENCES : Revamps Process for Emergency Requests for Experimental Corona..
DJ
03/28GILEAD SCIENCES : Limits Access to Experimental Coronavirus Drug Due to High Dem..
DJ
03/25GILEAD SCIENCES : Withdraws Application for Orphan-Drug Status
DJ
03/25GILEAD SCIENCES : Statement on Request to Rescind Remdesivir Orphan Drug Designa..
PU
03/24GILEAD SCIENCES : Potential coronavirus treatment granted rare disease status
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 22 418 M
EBIT 2020 10 567 M
Net income 2020 6 903 M
Finance 2020 6 946 M
Yield 2020 3,53%
P/E ratio 2020 14,2x
P/E ratio 2021 14,4x
EV / Sales2020 4,01x
EV / Sales2021 3,95x
Capitalization 96 919 M
Chart GILEAD SCIENCES
Duration : Period :
Gilead Sciences Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GILEAD SCIENCES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 75,48  $
Last Close Price 76,98  $
Spread / Highest target 16,9%
Spread / Average Target -1,95%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel P. O'Day Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew D. Dickinson Chief Financial Officer
William A. Lee Executive Vice President-Research
Merdad V. Parsey Chief Medical Officer
George Pratt Shultz Director-Emeritus
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GILEAD SCIENCES20.36%94 124
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS8.84%61 693
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS31.38%53 154
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.1.90%21 017
GENMAB A/S-6.88%13 229
BEIGENE, LTD.-15.55%9 553
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group