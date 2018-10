By Josh Beckerman



Cancer drug maker Allogene Therapeutics Inc. said its initial public offering of 18 million shares priced at $18 each Wednesday.

Last week, Allogene said it expected the IPO to include 16 million shares priced at $16 to $18 each.

Under an agreement announced in April, Pfizer Inc. (PFE) contributed a portfolio of assets related to allogeneic CAR-T therapy to Allogene and participated in a $300 million Series A financing.

