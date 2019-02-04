Gilead Sciences : Announces 11 Percent Increase in First Quarter 2019 Dividend

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced that the company’s
Board of Directors has declared an increase of 11% in the company’s
quarterly cash dividend, beginning in the first quarter of 2019. The
increase will result in a quarterly dividend of $0.63 per share of
common stock. The dividend is payable on March 28, 2019, to stockholders
of record at the close of business on March 15, 2019. Future dividends
will be subject to Board approval.
About Gilead Sciences
Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that
discovers, develops and commercializes innovative medicines in areas of
unmet medical need. The company strives to transform and simplify care
for people with life-threatening illnesses around the world. Gilead has
operations in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in
Foster City, California.
