Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Gilead Sciences    GILD

GILEAD SCIENCES (GILD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Gilead Sciences : Announces 11 Percent Increase in First Quarter 2019 Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/04/2019 | 04:04pm EST

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced that the company’s Board of Directors has declared an increase of 11% in the company’s quarterly cash dividend, beginning in the first quarter of 2019. The increase will result in a quarterly dividend of $0.63 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on March 28, 2019, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2019. Future dividends will be subject to Board approval.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes innovative medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The company strives to transform and simplify care for people with life-threatening illnesses around the world. Gilead has operations in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.

For more information on Gilead Sciences, please visit the company’s website at www.gilead.com, follow Gilead on Twitter (@GileadSciences) or call Gilead Public Affairs at 1-800-GILEAD-5 or 1-650-574-3000.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GILEAD SCIENCES
04:08pGILEAD SCIENCES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial S..
AQ
04:04pGILEAD SCIENCES : Announces 11 Percent Increase in First Quarter 2019 Dividend
BU
04:02pGILEAD SCIENCES : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results
BU
06:22aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Does The Fed's Dovish Turn Signal Further Gains For Stocks? ..
DJ
01/30GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. : annual earnings release
01/30ELI LILLY AND : Senate to 'compel' pharma CEO testimony
AQ
01/24GILEAD SCIENCES : Hardy to become Genentech CEO
AQ
01/24Roche's Genentech Names Alexander Hardy Chief Executive
DJ
01/24GILEAD SCIENCES : Agenus Closes $150 Million Immuno-Oncology Transaction with Gi..
PR
01/24GILEAD SCIENCES : Agency Mania Solutions Presents with Gilead Sciences and HP In..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 21 816 M
EBIT 2018 11 755 M
Net income 2018 7 229 M
Debt 2018 10 777 M
Yield 2018 3,27%
P/E ratio 2018 12,69
P/E ratio 2019 12,35
EV / Sales 2018 4,65x
EV / Sales 2019 4,57x
Capitalization 90 618 M
Chart GILEAD SCIENCES
Duration : Period :
Gilead Sciences Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GILEAD SCIENCES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 84,5 $
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gregg H. Alton Chief Executive & Patient Officer
John C. Martin Chairman
Robin L. Washington CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
John G. McHutchison Chief Scientific Officer
George Pratt Shultz Director-Emeritus
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GILEAD SCIENCES11.99%90 618
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS15.58%48 944
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS15.17%45 735
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC27.97%9 332
GENMAB-10.18%9 049
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC.23.50%7 997
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.