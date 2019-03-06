Gilead Sciences : Announces Data Demonstrating Non-Inferiority of Once-Daily Descovy® vs. Once-Daily Truvada® for Prevention of HIV Infection

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) today announced results from the
DISCOVER trial, a two-year Phase 3 randomized, controlled, double-blind
study evaluating the safety and efficacy of the investigational use of
once-daily Descovy® (emtricitabine 200 mg and tenofovir
alafenamide 25mg) for HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), compared with
Truvada® (emtricitabine 200 mg and tenofovir disoproxil
fumarate 300 mg), in men who have sex with men and transgender women at
risk for sexually acquired HIV infection.
In a late-breaker oral abstract presented today at the Conference on
Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections (CROI) in Seattle, 5,387 study
participants were randomized in a 1:1 ratio and received either Descovy
or Truvada. Among the 2,694 participants (4,370 patient-years) who were
at risk of HIV-1 infection and received once-daily Descovy, seven HIV
infections (HIV incidence 0.16/100 person-years (PY)) were reported.
Among the 2,693 participants (4,386 patient-years) who were at risk of
HIV-1 infection and received Truvada, 15 HIV infections (0.34/100 PY)
were reported. Descovy met the pre-established criteria for
non-inferiority to Truvada using a stringent rate ratio statistical
comparison, as demonstrated by the upper bound of the 95 percent
confidence interval for HIV-1 infection rate ratio being less than the
predefined non-inferiority margin of 1.62/100 PY. Additionally,
statistically significant advantages with respect to bone and renal
laboratory parameters were observed for participants receiving Descovy
as compared with those receiving Truvada, which were pre-specified
secondary endpoints.
“As the largest HIV prevention trial conducted to date, the DISCOVER
trial results clearly demonstrate Descovy for PrEP™ achieved a clinical
profile similar to the high efficacy of Truvada and a more favorable
bone and renal safety profile,” said John McHutchison, AO, MD, Chief
Scientific Officer and Head of Research and Development, Gilead
Sciences. “We look forward to filing regulatory applications for Descovy
for the PrEP indication as a potential important new option to prevent
individuals from becoming infected and contribute to the achievement of
national and global HIV prevention goals.”
In the U.S., Descovy is approved in combination with other
antiretroviral agents for the treatment of HIV infection in patients
weighing ≥ 35 kg and is not indicated for PrEP. Truvada is indicated in
combination with safer sex practices for HIV PrEP to reduce the risk of
sexually acquired HIV in at-risk adults and adolescents weighing ≥ 35
kg. Descovy and Truvada each have a Boxed Warning in their respective
product labels regarding the risk of post-treatment acute exacerbation
of hepatitis B; the Truvada label also carries a Boxed Warning for the
risk of drug resistance with PrEP in undiagnosed early HIV infection.
See below for Important Safety Information and complete Indications.
“The DISCOVER trial enrolled more than 5,000 men who have sex with men
and transgender women who were at risk of acquiring HIV in order to gain
insights about the efficacy and safety of Descovy and Truvada for PrEP
in populations with some of the highest rates of HIV infection,” said
Brad Hare, MD, Chief of Infectious Diseases at Kaiser-Permanente, San
Francisco. “The very low incidence of HIV in both treatment arms,
combined with Descovy’s improved renal and bone safety as compared with
Truvada, demonstrate that Descovy for PrEP may help build on the
progress made by Truvada, a proven public health tool in the fight
against HIV.”
All DISCOVER study participants were adult cis-men who have sex with men
or transgender women who had risk of HIV infection through documented
high-risk sexual behavior at study entry. Sexually transmitted infection
(STI) screening results also demonstrated that participants maintained
their sexual risk behavior during the study. Per study protocol, all
participants were tested for STIs every three months at three anatomic
sites (oropharynx, urethra, rectum), and all received medical treatment
and contact tracing as appropriate. Overall, during the study, 57
percent were diagnosed with gonorrhea or chlamydia (from any anatomic
site), 42 percent were diagnosed with rectal gonorrhea or rectal
chlamydia, and 10 percent were diagnosed with syphilis.
Among the 22 HIV infections reported in the DISCOVER study, five were
likely acquired before study entry, 15 occurred in the setting of low or
undetectable intracellular drug levels, and two occurred with
intermediate or expected intracellular drug levels detected.
Descovy and Truvada were well tolerated and had low discontinuation
rates due to adverse events of 1.3 percent and 1.8 percent,
respectively. The most common (>15 percent in either group) adverse
events were similar in each group and included anal chlamydia,
oropharyngeal gonorrhea and rectal gonorrhea.
Study participants randomized to receive Descovy had improved bone and
renal safety outcomes relative to those who received Truvada. Bone
mineral density (BMD) was tested in a subset of 383 participants. The
percent change in spine BMD was reduced by 1.1 percent for those on
Truvada while it increased by 0.5 percent in those on Descovy (p<0.001)
at Week 48. The percent change in hip BMD was reduced by 1.0 percent in
those on Truvada while it was increased by 0.2 percent for those on
Descovy (p<0.001) at Week 48.
All DISCOVER study participants had renal laboratory testing at every
visit. The creatinine clearance (estimated glomerular filtration rate)
increased by 1.8 mL/min for those randomized to Descovy while it was
reduced by 2.3 mL/min in those who received Truvada (p<0.001) at Week
48. There were no cases of Fanconi Syndrome in the Descovy arm while one
case was reported in the Truvada arm, which led to premature
discontinuation of study drug.
The use of Descovy for the prevention of HIV is investigational and has
not been determined to be safe or efficacious and is not approved
anywhere globally.
IMPORTANT U.S. SAFETY INFORMATION AND
INDICATION FOR DESCOVY
BOXED WARNING: POST TREATMENT ACUTE EXACERBATION OF HEPATITIS B
-
Descovy is not approved for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B
virus (HBV) infection and the safety and efficacy of Descovy have not
been established in patients coinfected with HIV-1 and HBV. Severe
acute exacerbations of hepatitis B have been reported in patients who
are coinfected with HIV-1 and HBV and have discontinued products
containing emtricitabine (FTC) and/or tenofovir disoproxil fumarate
(TDF), and may occur with discontinuation of Descovy. Hepatic function
should be monitored closely with both clinical and laboratory
follow-up for at least several months in patients who are coinfected
with HIV-1 and HBV and discontinue Descovy. If appropriate, initiation
of anti-hepatitis B therapy may be warranted.
Warnings and precautions
-
Immune reconstitution syndrome, including the occurrence of autoimmune
disorders with variable time to onset, has been reported.
-
New onset or worsening renal impairment: Cases of acute renal failure
and Fanconi syndrome have been reported with the use of tenofovir
prodrugs. In clinical trials of FTC and tenofovir alafenamide with
elvitegravir and cobicistat, there have been no cases of Fanconi
syndrome or proximal renal tubulopathy (PRT). Do not initiate Descovy
in patients with estimated creatinine clearance (CrCl) <30 mL/min.
Patients with impaired renal function and/or taking nephrotoxic agents
(including NSAIDs) are at increased risk of renal-related adverse
reactions. Discontinue Descovy in patients who develop clinically
significant decreases in renal function or evidence of Fanconi
syndrome.
Renal monitoring: In all patients, monitor CrCl, urine
glucose, and urine protein prior to initiating and during therapy. In
patients with chronic kidney disease, additionally monitor serum
phosphorus.
-
Lactic acidosis and severe hepatomegaly with steatosis: Fatal cases
have been reported with the use of nucleoside analogs, including FTC
and TDF. Discontinue Descovy if clinical or laboratory findings
suggestive of lactic acidosis or pronounced hepatotoxicity develop,
including hepatomegaly and steatosis in the absence of marked
transaminase elevations.
Adverse reactions
-
Most common adverse reaction (incidence ≥10%; all grades) in clinical
studies was nausea (10%).
Drug interactions
-
Prescribing information: Consult the full prescribing information for
Descovy for more information on potentially significant drug
interactions, including clinical comments.
-
Metabolism: Drugs that inhibit P-gp can increase the concentrations of
components of Descovy. Drugs that induce P-gp can decrease the
concentrations of components of Descovy, which may lead to loss of
efficacy and development of resistance.
-
Drugs affecting renal function: Coadministration of Descovy with drugs
that reduce renal function or compete for active tubular secretion may
increase concentrations of emtricitabine and tenofovir and the risk of
adverse reactions.
Dosage and administration
-
Dosage: Patients who weigh ≥25 kg: 1 tablet taken orally once daily
with or without food.
-
Renal impairment: Not recommended in patients with CrCl <30 mL/min.
-
Testing prior to initiation: Test patients for HBV infection and
assess CrCl, urine glucose and urine protein.
-
Pediatrics: The safety and effectiveness of Descovy coadminstered with
an HIV-1 protease inhibitor that is administered with either ritonavir
or cobicistat have not been established in pediatric subjects weighing
less than 35 kg.
Pregnancy and lactation
-
Pregnancy: There is insufficient human data on the use of Descovy
during pregnancy. An Antiretroviral Pregnancy Registry (APR) has been
established; available data from the APR for FTC shows no difference
in the rates of birth defects compared with a U.S. reference
population.
-
Lactation: Women infected with HIV-1 should be instructed not to
breastfeed, due to the potential for HIV-1 transmission.
INDICATION
Descovy is indicated in combination with other antiretroviral (ARV)
agents for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in patients weighing at
least 35 kg.
Descovy is also indicated, in combination with other antiretroviral
agents other than protease inhibitors that require a CYP3A inhibitor,
for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in pediatric patients weighing at
least 25 kg and less than 35 kg.
Limitations of Use:
Descovy is not indicated for use as pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) to
reduce the risk of acquiring HIV-1 infection.
IMPORTANT U.S. SAFETY INFORMATION AND
INDICATION FOR TRUVADA FOR PREP
BOXED WARNING: RISK OF DRUG RESISTANCE WITH USE OF TRUVADA FOR PrEP
IN UNDIAGNOSED EARLY HIV-1 INFECTION and POST TREATMENT ACUTE
EXACERBATION OF HEPATITIS B
-
Truvada for PrEP must only be prescribed to individuals confirmed
to be HIV-negative immediately prior to initiation and at least every
3 months during use. Drug-resistant HIV-1 variants have been
identified with use of Truvada for PrEP following undetected acute
HIV-1 infection. Do not initiate if signs or symptoms of acute HIV-1
infection are present unless HIV-negative status is confirmed
-
Severe acute exacerbations of hepatitis B have been reported in
HBV-infected patients who discontinued Truvada. Hepatic function
should be monitored closely with both clinical and laboratory
follow-up for at least several months in patients with HBV after
discontinuing Truvada. If appropriate, initiation of anti-hepatitis B
therapy may be warranted
Contraindications
-
Do not use Truvada for PrEP in individuals with unknown or positive
HIV status
Warnings and precautions: Comprehensive risk reduction strategies
-
Reduce HIV-1 risk: Truvada for PrEP is not always effective in
preventing HIV-1. Use only as part of a comprehensive prevention
strategy that includes safer sex practices, regular testing for HIV-1
and other STIs, and counseling on reducing sexual risk behaviors
-
Reduce potential for drug resistance: Truvada for PrEP should
only be used in individuals confirmed to be HIV-negative immediately
prior to initiation, at least every 3 months while taking Truvada, and
upon an STI diagnosis. HIV-1 resistance substitutions may emerge in
individuals with undetected HIV-1 infection who are taking only
Truvada. Truvada alone is not a complete regimen for treating HIV-1
-
HIV antibody tests may not detect acute HIV infection. If recent
exposures are suspected or symptoms of acute HIV infection are
present (e.g., fever, fatigue, myalgia, skin rash), delay
initiating (≥1 month) or discontinue use and confirm HIV-negative
status with a test approved by U.S. Food and Drug Administration
(FDA) for the diagnosis of acute HIV infection
-
If a screening test indicates possible HIV-1 infection, convert
the HIV-1 PrEP regimen to an HIV treatment regimen until
HIV-negative status is confirmed.
-
Counsel on adherence: Counsel individuals to strictly adhere to
their dosing schedule, as efficacy is strongly correlated with
adherence. Some individuals, such as adolescents, may benefit from
more frequent visits and counseling.
Warnings and precautions
-
New onset or worsening renal impairment: Cases of acute renal
impairment and Fanconi syndrome have been reported with the use of
tenofovir disoproxil fumarate (TDF). Truvada is not recommended in
individuals with estimated creatinine clearance (CrCl) <60 mL/min.
Avoid concurrent or recent use with a nephrotoxic agent. Acute renal
failure has been reported after initiation of high dose or multiple
NSAIDs in patients at risk for renal dysfunction; consider
alternatives to NSAIDs in these patients. Monitor renal function in
all patients – See Dosage and Administration
-
Bone effects: Decreases in bone mineral density (BMD) and
mineralization defects, including osteomalacia associated with
proximal renal tubulopathy, have been reported with the use of TDF
Consider monitoring BMD in patients with a history of pathologic
fracture or risk factors for bone loss
-
Lactic acidosis and severe hepatomegaly with steatosis: Fatal
cases have been reported with the use of nucleoside analogs, including
Truvada. Discontinue use if clinical or laboratory findings suggestive
of lactic acidosis or pronounced hepatotoxicity develop, including
hepatomegaly and steatosis in the absence of marked transaminase
elevations
-
Drug interactions: See Drug Interactions section. Consider the
potential for drug interactions prior to and during use of Truvada and
monitor for adverse reactions
Adverse reactions
-
Common adverse reactions (>2% and more frequently than placebo)
of Truvada for PrEP in clinical trials were headache, abdominal pain,
and weight loss
Drug interactions
-
Prescribing information: Consult the full Prescribing
Information for Truvada for more information, warnings, and
potentially significant drug interactions, including clinical comments
-
Hepatitis C antivirals: Coadministration with
ledipasvir/sofosbuvir, sofosbuvir/velpatasvir, or
sofosbuvir/velpatasvir/voxilaprevir increases TDF exposure; monitor
for adverse reactions
-
Drugs affecting renal function: Coadministration of Truvada
with drugs that reduce renal function or compete for active tubular
secretion may increase concentrations of emtricitabine and/or tenofovir
Pregnancy and lactation
-
Pregnancy: An Antiretroviral Pregnancy Registry (APR) has been
established. Available data from observational studies and the APR
show no increase in the rate of major birth defects for Truvada
compared with a US reference population. Consider HIV prevention
methods, including Truvada for PrEP in at-risk women due to the
potential increased risk of HIV-1 infection during pregnancy and
mother to child transmission during acute HIV-1 infection
-
Lactation: Emtricitabine and tenofovir have been detected in
human milk. Evaluate the benefits and risks of Truvada for PrEP in
breastfeeding women, including the risk of HIV-1 acquisition due to
nonadherence, and subsequent mother to child transmission. Health
benefits of breastfeeding should be considered along with potential
adverse effects of Truvada on the child, which are unknown
Dosage and administration
-
Dosage: One tablet once daily with or without food
-
HIV screening: Test for HIV-1 infection prior to initiating and
at least every 3 months during treatment
-
HBV screening: Test for HBV infection prior to or when
initiating treatment
-
Renal impairment and monitoring: Not recommended in individuals
with CrCl <60 mL/min. In all patients, assess serum creatinine,
estimated creatinine clearance, urine glucose, and urine protein on a
clinically appropriate schedule. In patients with chronic kidney
disease, also assess serum phosphorus
INDICATION
Truvada for PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) is indicated to reduce the
risk of sexually acquired HIV-1 in adults and adolescents (≥35 kg) who
are at risk for HIV, when used in combination with safer sex practices.
HIV-negative status must be confirmed immediately prior to initiation
-
If clinical symptoms of acute HIV-1 infection are present and recent
exposures (<1 month) are suspected, delay initiation for at least 1
month until HIV-negative status is reconfirmed. Alternatively, confirm
HIV-negative status with a test cleared by FDA to aid in the diagnosis
of acute HIV-1 infection
Individuals at risk for sexually acquired HIV-1 may include those:
-
With HIV-1 infected partner(s), or
-
Who engage in sexual activity in a high prevalence area or social
network and have additional risk factors, such as: inconsistent or no
condom use, diagnosis of sexually transmitted infections (STIs),
exchange of sex for commodities, use of illicit drugs or alcohol
dependence, incarceration, or sexual partners of unknown HIV status
with any of these risk factors
About Gilead Sciences
Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that
discovers, develops and commercializes innovative medicines in areas of
unmet medical need. The company strives to transform and simplify care
for people with life-threatening illnesses around the world. Gilead has
operations in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters
in Foster City, California.
For nearly 30 years, Gilead has been a leading innovator in the field of
HIV, driving advances in treatment, prevention, testing and linkage to
care, and cure research. Today, it’s estimated that more than 11.5
million people living with HIV globally receive antiretroviral therapy
provided by Gilead or one of the company’s manufacturing partners.
For more information on Gilead Sciences, please visit the company’s
website at www.gilead.com.
Forward-Looking Statement
This press release includes forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are
subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, including the risk
that regulatory authorities, including FDA, may not approve Descovy for
PrEP in the currently anticipated timelines or at all, and any marketing
approvals, if granted, may have significant limitations on their use. As
a result, Descovy for PrEP may never be successfully commercialized.
These risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause actual results
to differ materially from those referred to in the forward-looking
statements. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking
statements. These and other risks are described in detail in Gilead’s
Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, as
filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All
forward-looking statements are based on information currently available
to Gilead, and Gilead assumes no obligation to update any such
forward-looking statements.
