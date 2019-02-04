Gilead Sciences : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results
02/04/2019
- Fourth Quarter Product Sales of $5.7 billion - -
Full Year 2018 Product Sales of $21.7 billion - -
Full Year 2018 Diluted EPS of $4.17 per share - -
Full Year 2018 Non-GAAP Diluted EPS of $6.67 per share -
Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) announced today its results of
operations for the fourth quarter and full year 2018. Total revenues for
the fourth quarter of 2018 were $5.8 billion compared to $5.9 billion
for the same period in 2017. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2018
was $3 million, or $0.00 earnings per diluted share, compared to net
loss of $3.9 billion, or $2.96 loss per diluted share for the same
period in 2017. The earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2018
included an unfavorable impact of $0.99 per diluted share from an
impairment and a non-cash tax charge related to intangible assets
acquired from Kite Pharma, Inc. (Kite). Non-GAAP net income for the
fourth quarter of 2018 was $1.9 billion, or $1.44 per diluted share,
compared to $2.3 billion, or $1.78 per diluted share for the same period
in 2017.
Full year 2018 total revenues were $22.1 billion, compared to $26.1
billion for 2017. Net income for 2018 was $5.5 billion, or $4.17 per
diluted share, compared to $4.6 billion, or $3.51 per diluted share for
2017. Non-GAAP net income for 2018 was $8.7 billion, or $6.67 per
diluted share, compared to $11.7 billion, or $8.84 per diluted share for
2017.
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
(In millions, except per share amounts)
2018
2017
2018
2017
Product sales
$
5,681
$
5,837
$
21,677
$
25,662
Royalty, contract and other revenues
114
112
450
445
Total revenues
$
5,795
$
5,949
$
22,127
$
26,107
Net income (loss) attributable to Gilead
$
3
$
(3,865
)
$
5,455
$
4,628
Non-GAAP net income
$
1,873
$
2,343
$
8,728
$
11,654
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
$
—
$
(2.96
)
$
4.17
$
3.51
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
$
1.44
$
1.78
$
6.67
$
8.84
Note:
Non-GAAP financial information excludes acquisition-related,
up-front collaboration, stock-based compensation and other
expenses, fair value adjustments of marketable equity securities
and discrete tax charges or benefits associated with changes in
tax related laws and guidelines. A reconciliation between GAAP and
non-GAAP financial information is provided in the tables on pages
8 through 11.
Product Sales
Total product sales for the fourth quarter of 2018 were $5.7 billion,
compared to $5.8 billion for the same period in 2017. Product sales for
the fourth quarter of 2018 were $4.5 billion in the United States, $813
million in Europe and $398 million in other locations. Product sales for
the fourth quarter of 2017 were $4.1 billion in the United States, $1.1
billion in Europe and $553 million in other locations.
Total product sales in 2018 were $21.7 billion, compared to $25.7
billion in 2017. For 2018, product sales were $16.2 billion in the
United States, $3.7 billion in Europe and $1.8 billion in other
locations. For 2017, product sales were $18.1 billion in the United
States, $5.0 billion in Europe and $2.6 billion in other locations.
HIV product saleswere $4.1 billion for the
fourth quarter of 2018 compared to $3.4 billion for the same period in
2017. For 2018, HIV product sales were $14.6 billion compared to $13.0
billion in 2017. The increases were primarily due to the launch of
Biktarvy® (bictegravir 50 mg/emtricitabine 200 mg/tenofovir
alafenamide 25 mg) in 2018 and the continued uptake of Descovy®
(emtricitabine 200 mg/tenofovir alafenamide 25 mg), Genvoya®
(elvitegravir 150 mg/cobicistat 150 mg/emtricitabine 200 mg/tenofovir
alafenamide 10 mg) and Odefsey® (emtricitabine 200
mg/rilpivirine 25 mg/tenofovir alafenamide 25 mg).
Chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) product sales, which consist of
Epclusa® (sofosbuvir 400 mg/velpatasvir 100 mg), Harvoni®
(ledipasvir 90 mg/sofosbuvir 400 mg), Vosevi®
(sofosbuvir 400 mg/velpatasvir 100 mg/voxilaprevir 100 mg) and Sovaldi®
(sofosbuvir 400 mg), were $738 million for the fourth quarter of 2018
compared to $1.5 billion for the same period in 2017. For 2018, HCV
product sales were $3.7 billion compared to $9.1 billion in 2017. The
declines were primarily due to lower average net selling price and
lower sales volume of Harvoni and Epclusa across all major markets as
a result of increased competition and lower patient starts.
Yescarta® (axicabtagene ciloleucel), which
was launched in the United States in October 2017, generated $81
million in sales during the fourth quarter of 2018 and $264 million in
sales in 2018.
Other product sales, which include products from Gilead’s chronic
hepatitis B virus (HBV), cardiovascular, oncology and other categories
inclusive of Vemlidy® (tenofovir alafenamide 25 mg), Viread®
(tenofovir disoproxil fumarate 300 mg), Letairis®
(ambrisentan 5 mg and 10 mg), Ranexa® (ranolazine 500 mg
and 1000 mg), Zydelig® (idelalisib 150 mg) and AmBisome®
(amphotericin B liposome for injection 50 mg/vial), were $797 million
for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to $886 million for the same
period in 2017. For 2018, other product sales were $3.1 billion
compared to $3.5 billion in 2017.
Cost of Goods Sold and Product Gross Margin
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
(In millions, except percentages)
2018
2017
2018
2017
Cost of goods sold
$
1,570
$
1,256
$
4,853
$
4,371
Non-GAAP cost of goods sold
$
1,257
$
966
$
3,590
$
3,422
Product gross margin
72.4
%
78.5
%
77.6
%
83.0
%
Non-GAAP product gross margin
77.9
%
83.5
%
83.4
%
86.7
%
For the fourth quarter and full year 2018, compared to the same periods
in 2017:
Cost of goods sold and non-GAAP cost of goods sold increased primarily
due to reserves for excess raw material inventory. In the fourth
quarter of 2018, inventory reserves of $410 million, or approximately
$0.31 per diluted share, were recorded for excess raw materials
primarily due to a sustained decrease in demand for Harvoni. The full
year cost of goods sold also increased due to amortization expense
related to intangible assets acquired in connection with Gilead’s
acquisition of Kite.
Product gross margin and non-GAAP product gross margin decreased
primarily due to the factors noted above.
Operating Expenses
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
(In millions)
2018
2017
2018
2017
Research and development (R&D) expenses
$
1,950
$
1,150
$
5,018
$
3,734
Non-GAAP R&D expenses
$
939
$
845
$
3,518
$
3,291
Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses
$
1,131
$
1,252
$
4,056
$
3,878
Non-GAAP SG&A expenses
$
1,032
$
923
$
3,608
$
3,363
For the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to the same period in 2017:
R&D expenses increased primarily due to an $820 million impairment
charge related to in-process R&D (IPR&D) for the KITE-585 program (an
anti-BCMA being evaluated for the treatment of multiple myeloma),
up-front collaboration expenses and higher investments to support the
growth of Gilead’s business following the acquisition of Kite,
partially offset by Gilead’s purchase of Cell Design Labs, Inc. in
2017.
SG&A expenses decreased primarily due to lower stock-based
compensation expenses associated with the acquisition of Kite,
partially offset by higher investments to support the growth of
Gilead’s business following the acquisition of Kite.
Non-GAAP R&D expenses and non-GAAP SG&A expenses increased primarily
due to higher investments to support the growth of Gilead’s business
following the acquisition of Kite.
For the full year 2018, compared to 2017:
R&D expenses increased primarily due to an $820 million impairment
charge related to IPR&D for the KITE-585 program, up-front
collaboration expenses, a full year of investments to support the
growth of Gilead’s business following the acquisition of Kite and
higher stock-based compensation expenses associated with the
acquisition of Kite.
SG&A expenses increased primarily due to a full year of investments to
support the growth of Gilead’s business following the acquisition of
Kite, partially offset by lower acquisition-related costs associated
with the acquisition of Kite.
Non-GAAP R&D expenses and non-GAAP SG&A expenses increased primarily
due to a full year of investments to support the growth of Gilead’s
business following the acquisition of Kite.
Cash, Cash Equivalents and Marketable Debt
Securities
As of December 31, 2018, Gilead had $31.5 billion of cash, cash
equivalents and marketable debt securities compared to $36.7 billion as
of December 31, 2017. During 2018, Gilead generated $8.4 billion in
operating cash flow, repaid $6.3 billion of debt, paid cash dividends of
$3.0 billion and utilized $2.9 billion on stock repurchases.
Full Year 2019 Guidance
Gilead provided its full year 2019 guidance below. The guidance for
product sales reflects the anticipated entry of generic versions of
Letairis and Ranexa in the United States and the full year impact of
generic products containing tenofovir disoproxil fumarate in certain
European countries.
(In millions, except percentages and per share amounts)
Provided February 4, 2019
Product Sales
$21,300 - $21,800
Non-GAAP
Product Gross Margin
85% - 87%
R&D Expenses
$3,600 - $3,800
SG&A Expenses
$3,900 - $4,100
Effective Tax Rate
20.0% - 21.0%
Diluted EPS Impact of Acquisition-related, Up-front Collaboration,
Stock-Based Compensation and Other Expenses
$1.40 - $1.50
Corporate Highlights
Announced that the Board of Directors named Daniel O’Day Chairman of
the Board and Chief Executive Officer, effective March 1, 2019.
Announced that the Board of Directors appointed Gregg Alton as interim
Chief Executive Officer for the period of January 1, 2019 until March
1, 2019.
Announced an immuno-oncology partnership with Agenus Inc. focused on
the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology
therapies.
Announced a strategic collaboration with Scholar Rock Holding
Corporation to discover and develop highly specific inhibitors of
transforming growth factor beta activation for the treatment of
fibrotic diseases.
Announced a global strategic collaboration with Tango Therapeutics,
Inc. to discover, develop and commercialize a pipeline of innovative
targeted immuno-oncology treatments for patients with cancer.
Product & Pipeline Updates announced by Gilead
during the Fourth Quarter of 2018 include:
HIV and Liver Diseases Programs
Announced that the China National Medical Products Administration
(NMPA) approved Harvoni in China for the treatment of HCV genotype 1-6
infection in adults and adolescents aged 12 to 18 years.
Announced that the NMPA approved Descovy in China for the treatment of
HIV-1 infection in adults and adolescents.
Announced that the NMPA approved Vemlidy in China for the treatment of
chronic HBV infection in adults and adolescents.
Presented data at The Liver Meeting® 2018, which included
the announcement of:
Results from studies investigating Epclusa in HCV infected
patients with severe renal impairment undergoing dialysis and
Harvoni in pediatric HCV patients aged three to five years, adding
to the efficacy and safety profile of sofosbuvir-based regimens
across diverse patient populations.
Results from Gilead’s HBV cure development program.
Results from Gilead’s clinical development program for advanced
fibrosis due to nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. Data presented
support the ongoing development of Gilead’s investigational
compounds, evaluate the utility of noninvasive tests for the
identification of patients with advanced fibrosis and demonstrate
the significant burden of disease in affected patients.
Results demonstrating that treatment with GS-9674, an
investigational, selective, nonsteroidal farnesoid X receptor
agonist, led to significant improvements in liver biochemistry and
markers of cholestasis in patients with primary sclerosing
cholangitis.
Presented data at the 2018 HIV Glasgow conference, which included the
announcement of 96-week results from a Phase 3, randomized,
double-blinded study evaluating the safety and efficacy of Biktarvy
for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in treatment-naïve adults. In the
ongoing study, Biktarvy was found to be statistically non-inferior to
a regimen of dolutegravir and emtricitabine/tenofovir alafenamide
through 96 weeks of therapy.
Oncology and Cell Therapy Programs
Presented data at the Annual Meeting of the American Society of
Hematology, which included the announcement of:
Updated results from ZUMA-3, a single-arm Phase 1/2 study
evaluating KTE-X19 (formerly KTE-C19), an investigational CD19
chimeric antigen receptor T cell therapy, in adult patients with
relapsed or refractory acute lymphoblastic leukemia. With a median
follow-up of 15.1 months following a single infusion of KTE-X19,
69% of evaluable patients achieved complete tumor remission,
defined as complete remission (CR) or CR with incomplete
hematological recovery. The rate of undetectable minimal residual
disease in patients who achieved complete tumor remission was 100%.
Two-year efficacy and safety data from the pivotal ZUMA-1 trial of
Yescarta in patients with refractory large B-cell lymphoma. With a
minimum follow-up of two years after a single infusion of Yescarta
(median follow up of 27.1 months), 39% of patients were in an
ongoing response.
Non-GAAP Financial Information
The information presented in this document has been prepared by Gilead
in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP),
unless otherwise noted as non-GAAP. Management believes non-GAAP
information is useful for investors, when considered in conjunction with
Gilead’s GAAP financial information, because management uses such
information internally for its operating, budgeting and financial
planning purposes. Non-GAAP information is not prepared under a
comprehensive set of accounting rules and should only be used to
supplement an understanding of Gilead’s operating results as reported
under GAAP. Non-GAAP measures may be defined and calculated differently
by other companies in the same industry. A reconciliation between GAAP
and non-GAAP financial information is provided in the tables on pages 8
through 11.
Conference Call
At 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time today, Gilead’s management will host a
conference call and a simultaneous webcast to discuss results for the
fourth quarter and full year 2018 and a general business update. To
access the webcast live via the internet, please connect to Gilead’s
website at http://investors.gilead.com/
15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure adequate time for any
software download that may be needed to hear the webcast. Alternatively,
please call (877) 359-9508 (U.S.) or (224) 357-2393 (international) and
dial the conference ID 3826138 to access the call.
A replay of the webcast will be archived on Gilead’s website for one
year and a phone replay will be available approximately two hours
following the call through February 6, 2019. To access the phone replay,
please call (855) 859-2056 (U.S.) or (404) 537-3406 (international) and
dial the conference ID 3826138.
About Gilead Sciences
Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that
discovers, develops and commercializes innovative medicines in areas of
unmet medical need. The company strives to transform and simplify care
for people with life-threatening illnesses around the world. Gilead has
operations in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in
Foster City, California.
Forward-looking Statements
Statements included in this press release that are not historical in
nature are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Gilead cautions readers that
forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and
uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.
These risks and uncertainties include: Gilead’s ability to achieve its
anticipated full year 2019 financial results; Gilead’s ability to
sustain growth in revenues for its antiviral and other programs; the
risk that private and public payers may be reluctant to provide, or
continue to provide, coverage or reimbursement for new products,
including Yescarta and Biktarvy; austerity measures in European
countries that may increase the amount of discount required on Gilead’s
products; an increase in discounts, chargebacks and rebates due to
ongoing contracts and future negotiations with commercial and government
payers; a larger than anticipated shift in payer mix to more highly
discounted payer segments and geographic regions and decreases in
treatment duration; availability of funding for state AIDS Drug
Assistance Programs (ADAPs); continued fluctuations in ADAP purchase
driven by federal and state grant cycles as well as purchase by retail
pharmacies and other non-wholesaler locations with whom we have no
inventory management agreements may not mirror patient demand and may
cause fluctuations in Gilead’s earnings; market share and price erosion
caused by the introduction of generic versions of Viread and Truvada; an
uncertain global macroeconomic environment; potential amendments to the
Affordable Care Act or other government action that could have the
effect of lowering prices or reducing the number of insured patients;
Gilead’s ability to initiate clinical trials in its currently
anticipated timeframes; the levels of inventory held by wholesalers and
retailers which may cause fluctuations in Gilead’s earnings; Gilead’s
ability to develop products under the collaborations with Agenus Inc.,
Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Tango Therapeutics, Inc.; Gilead’s
ability to submit new drug applications for new product candidates in
the timelines currently anticipated; Gilead’s ability to receive
regulatory approvals in a timely manner or at all, for new and current
products; Gilead’s ability to successfully commercialize its products,
including Yescarta; the risk that physicians and patients may not see
advantages of these products over other therapies and may therefore be
reluctant to prescribe the products; safety and efficacy data from
clinical studies may not warrant further development of Gilead’s product
candidates, including GS-9674, KTE-X19 and product candidates evaluated
for advanced fibrosis due to nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and under
Gilead’s HBV cure program; Gilead’s ability to pay dividends or complete
its share repurchase program due to changes in its stock price,
corporate or other market conditions; fluctuations in the foreign
exchange rate of the U.S. dollar that may cause an unfavorable foreign
currency exchange impact on Gilead’s future revenues and pre-tax
earnings; and other risks identified from time to time in Gilead’s
reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the
SEC). In addition, Gilead makes estimates and judgments that affect the
reported amounts of assets, liabilities, revenues and expenses and
related disclosures. Gilead bases its estimates on historical experience
and on various other market specific and other relevant assumptions that
it believes to be reasonable under the circumstances, the results of
which form the basis for making judgments about the carrying values of
assets and liabilities that are not readily apparent from other sources.
There may be other factors of which Gilead is not currently aware that
may affect matters discussed in the forward-looking statements and may
also cause actual results to differ significantly from these estimates.
Further, results for the quarter and the year ended December 31, 2018
are not necessarily indicative of operating results for any future
periods. You are urged to consider statements that include the words
may, will, would, could, should, might, believes, estimates, projects,
potential, expects, plans, anticipates, intends, continues, forecast,
designed, goal or the negative of those words or other comparable words
to be uncertain and forward-looking. Gilead directs readers to its press
releases, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September
30, 2018 and other subsequent disclosure documents filed with the SEC.
Gilead claims the protection of the Safe Harbor contained in the Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 for forward-looking statements.
All forward-looking statements are based on information currently
available to Gilead and Gilead assumes no obligation to update or
supplement any such forward-looking statements other than as required by
law. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof or
as of the dates indicated in the statements.
Gilead owns or has rights to various trademarks, copyrights and trade
names used in its business, including the following: GILEAD®,
GILEAD SCIENCES®, AMBISOME®, ATRIPLA®,
BIKTARVY®, CAYSTON®, COMPLERA®, DESCOVY®,EMTRIVA®, EPCLUSA®, EVIPLERA®,
GENVOYA®, HARVONI®, HEPSERA®, LETAIRIS®,
ODEFSEY®, RANEXA®, SOVALDI®, STRIBILD®,
TRUVADA®, TYBOST®, VEMLIDY®, VIREAD®,
VOSEVI®, YESCARTA® and ZYDELIG®.
LEXISCAN® is a registered trademark of Astellas U.S. LLC.
MACUGEN® is a registered trademark of Eyetech, Inc. SYMTUZA®
is a registered trademark of Janssen Sciences Ireland UC. TAMIFLU®
is a registered trademark of Hoffmann-La Roche Inc.
For more information on Gilead Sciences, Inc., please visit www.gilead.com
or call the Gilead Public Affairs Department at 1-800-GILEAD-5
(1-800-445-3235).
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(unaudited)
(in millions, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Revenues:
Product sales
$
5,681
$
5,837
$
21,677
$
25,662
Royalty, contract and other revenues
114
112
450
445
Total revenues
5,795
5,949
22,127
26,107
Costs and expenses:
Cost of goods sold
1,570
1,256
4,853
4,371
Research and development expenses
1,950
1,150
5,018
3,734
Selling, general and administrative expenses
1,131
1,252
4,056
3,878
Total costs and expenses
4,651
3,658
13,927
11,983
Income from operations
1,144
2,291
8,200
14,124
Interest expense
(257
)
(297
)
(1,077
)
(1,118
)
Other income (expense), net
129
132
676
523
Income before provision for income taxes
1,016
2,126
7,799
13,529
Provision for income taxes
1,013
5,962
2,339
8,885
Net income (loss)
3
(3,836
)
5,460
4,644
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
—
29
5
16
Net income (loss) attributable to Gilead
$
3
$
(3,865
)
$
5,455
$
4,628
Net income (loss) per share attributable to Gilead common
stockholders - basic
$
—
$
(2.96
)
$
4.20
$
3.54
Shares used in per share calculation - basic
1,290
1,307
1,298
1,307
Net income (loss) per share attributable to Gilead common
stockholders - diluted
$
—
$
(2.96
)
$
4.17
$
3.51
Shares used in per share calculation - diluted
1,299
1,307
1,308
1,319
Cash dividends declared per share
$
0.57
$
0.52
$
2.28
$
2.08
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(unaudited)
(in millions, except percentages and per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Cost of goods sold reconciliation:
GAAP cost of goods sold
$
1,570
$
1,256
$
4,853
$
4,371
Acquisition-related – amortization of purchased intangibles
(301
)
(283
)
(1,203
)
(912
)
Stock-based compensation expenses(1)
(12
)
(12
)
(61
)
(24
)
Other(2)
—
5
1
(13
)
Non-GAAP cost of goods sold
$
1,257
$
966
$
3,590
$
3,422
Product gross margin reconciliation:
GAAP product gross margin
72.4
%
78.5
%
77.6
%
83.0
%
Acquisition-related – amortization of purchased intangibles
5.3
%
4.8
%
5.5
%
3.6
%
Stock-based compensation expenses(1)
0.2
%
0.2
%
0.3
%
0.1
%
Other(2)
—
%
(0.1
)%
—
%
0.1
%
Non-GAAP product gross margin(7)
77.9
%
83.5
%
83.4
%
86.7
%
Research and development expenses reconciliation:
GAAP research and development expenses
$
1,950
$
1,150
$
5,018
$
3,734
Up-front collaboration expenses
(118
)
—
(278
)
—
Acquisition-related – acquired IPR&D
—
(222
)
—
(222
)
Acquisition-related – IPR&D impairment
(820
)
—
(820
)
—
Acquisition-related – other costs
1
(8
)
(21
)
(8
)
Stock-based compensation expenses(1)
(75
)
(90
)
(379
)
(232
)
Other(2)
1
15
(2
)
19
Non-GAAP research and development expenses
$
939
$
845
$
3,518
$
3,291
Selling, general and administrative expenses reconciliation:
GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses
$
1,131
$
1,252
$
4,056
$
3,878
Acquisition-related – transaction costs
—
(36
)
—
(48
)
Acquisition-related – other costs
(1
)
(46
)
(24
)
(46
)
Stock-based compensation expenses(1)
(88
)
(243
)
(405
)
(393
)
Other(2)
(10
)
(4
)
(19
)
(28
)
Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses
$
1,032
$
923
$
3,608
$
3,363
Operating margin reconciliation:
GAAP operating margin
19.7
%
38.5
%
37.1
%
54.1
%
Up-front collaboration expenses
2.0
%
—
%
1.3
%
—
%
Acquisition-related – amortization of purchased intangibles
5.2
%
4.8
%
5.4
%
3.5
%
Acquisition-related – acquired IPR&D
—
%
3.7
%
—
%
0.9
%
Acquisition-related – IPR&D impairment
14.2
%
—
%
3.7
%
—
%
Acquisition-related – transaction costs
—
%
0.6
%
—
%
0.2
%
Acquisition-related – other costs
—
%
0.9
%
0.2
%
0.2
%
Stock-based compensation expenses(1)
3.0
%
5.8
%
3.8
%
2.5
%
Other(2)
0.2
%
(0.3
)%
0.1
%
0.1
%
Non-GAAP operating margin(7)
44.3
%
54.0
%
51.6
%
61.4
%
Interest expense reconciliation:
GAAP interest expense
$
(257
)
$
(297
)
$
(1,077
)
$
(1,118
)
Acquisition-related – transaction costs
—
—
—
18
Non-GAAP interest expense
$
(257
)
$
(297
)
$
(1,077
)
$
(1,100
)
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION -
(Continued)
(unaudited)
(in millions, except percentages and per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Other income (expense), net reconciliation:
GAAP other income (expense), net
$
129
$
132
$
676
$
523
Unrealized (gains) losses from marketable equity securities(6)
34
—
(115
)
—
Non-GAAP other income (expense), net
$
163
$
132
$
561
$
523
Effective tax rate reconciliation:
GAAP effective tax rate
99.6
%
280.5
%
30.0
%
65.7
%
Up-front collaboration expenses
(0.3
)%
—
%
0.1
%
—
%
Acquisition-related – amortization of purchased intangibles
(6.5
)%
(1.1
)%
(2.0
)%
(1.2
)%
Acquisition-related – acquired IPR&D
—
%
(2.1
)%
—
%
(0.4
)%
Acquisition-related – IPR&D impairment
(4.0
)%
—
%
(0.5
)%
—
%
Acquisition-related – transaction costs
—
%
0.2
%
—
%
—
%
Acquisition-related – other costs
—
%
0.3
%
—
%
—
%
Stock-based compensation expenses(1)
(0.2
)%
2.6
%
(0.1
)%
0.8
%
Unrealized (gains) losses from marketable equity securities(6)
(5.2
)%
—
%
(0.1
)%
—
%
Discrete tax charge(4)
(57.9
)%
—
%
(7.5
)%
—
%
Tax Reform impact(5)
(1.4
)%
(258.3
)%
(0.1
)%
(40.6
)%
Other(2)
—
%
0.2
%
—
%
—
%
Non-GAAP effective tax rate(7)
24.2
%
22.2
%
19.8
%
24.5
%
Net income (loss) attributable to Gilead reconciliation:
GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Gilead
$
3
$
(3,865
)
$
5,455
$
4,628
Up-front collaboration expenses
91
—
216
—
Acquisition-related – amortization of purchased intangibles
281
246
1,124
851
Acquisition-related – acquired IPR&D
—
222
—
222
Acquisition-related – IPR&D impairment
696
—
696
—
Acquisition-related – transaction costs
—
24
—
48
Acquisition-related – other costs
—
36
36
36
Stock-based compensation expenses(1)
135
208
681
369
Unrealized (gains) losses from marketable equity securities(6)
59
—
(87
)
—
Discrete tax charge(4)
588
—
588
—
Tax Reform impact(5)
14
5,490
4
5,490
Other(2)
6
(18
)
15
10
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Gilead
$
1,873
$
2,343
$
8,728
$
11,654
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION -
(Continued)
(unaudited)
(in millions, except percentages and per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Diluted earnings (loss) per share reconciliation:
GAAP diluted earnings / (loss) per share(3)
$
0.00
$
(2.96
)
$
4.17
$
3.51
Up-front collaboration expenses
0.07
—
0.17
—
Acquisition-related – amortization of purchased intangibles
0.22
0.19
0.86
0.65
Acquisition-related – acquired IPR&D
—
0.17
—
0.17
Acquisition-related – IPR&D impairment
0.54
—
0.53
—
Acquisition-related – transaction costs
—
0.02
—
0.04
Acquisition-related – other costs
—
0.03
0.03
0.03
Stock-based compensation expenses(1)
0.10
0.16
0.52
0.28
Unrealized (gains) losses from marketable equity securities(6)
0.05
—
(0.07
)
—
Discrete tax charge(4)
0.45
—
0.45
—
Tax Reform impact(5)
0.01
4.16
—
4.16
Other(2)
—
(0.01
)
0.01
0.01
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share(7)
$
1.44
$
1.78
$
6.67
$
8.84
Non-GAAP adjustment summary:
Cost of goods sold adjustments
$
313
$
290
$
1,263
$
949
Research and development expenses adjustments
1,011
305
1,500
443
Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments
99
329
448
515
Interest expense adjustments
—
—
—
18
Other income (expense), net adjustments
34
—
(115
)
—
Total non-GAAP adjustments before tax
1,457
924
3,096
1,925
Income tax effect
(189
)
(206
)
(415
)
(389
)
Discrete tax charge(4)
588
—
588
—
Tax Reform impact(5)
14
5,490
4
5,490
Total non-GAAP adjustments after tax
$
1,870
$
6,208
$
3,273
$
7,026
Notes:
(1)
Amounts include stock-based compensation expenses associated with
the acquisition of Kite, which were $44 million and $367 million
for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018,
respectively, and $238 million for both the three and twelve
months ended December 31, 2017
(2)
Amounts related to restructuring, contingent consideration and/or
other individually insignificant amounts
(3)
Shares used in loss per share calculation for the three months
ended December 31, 2017 exclude 13 million shares from dilutive
equity awards
(4)
Amount represents a deferred tax charge resulting from a transfer
of acquired intangible assets between wholly owned subsidiaries
(5)
Amounts represent impact from the enactment of the 2017 Tax Cuts
and Jobs Act (Tax Reform)
(6)
Amounts represent fair value adjustments of marketable equity
securities recorded in Other income (expense), net, on Gilead’s
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income as a result of the
adoption of Accounting Standards Update No. 2016-01 “Financial
Instruments - Overall: Recognition and Measurement of Financial
Assets and Financial Liabilities” in 2018
(7)
Amounts may not sum due to rounding
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP 2019 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE
(unaudited)
(in millions, except percentages and per share amounts)
Provided February 4, 2019
Projected product gross margin GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation:
GAAP projected product gross margin
80% - 81%
Acquisition-related expenses
5% - 6%
Non-GAAP projected product gross margin(1)
85% - 87%
Projected research and development expenses GAAP to non-GAAP
reconciliation:
GAAP projected research and development expenses
$4,195 - $4,480
Stock-based compensation expenses
(345) - (380)
Up-front collaboration expenses
(250) - (300)
Non-GAAP projected research and development expenses
$3,600 - $3,800
Projected selling, general and administrative expenses GAAP to
non-GAAP reconciliation:
GAAP projected selling, general and administrative expenses
$4,255 - $4,490
Stock-based compensation expenses
(355) - (390)
Non-GAAP projected selling, general and administrative expenses
$3,900 - $4,100
Projected effective tax rate GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation:
GAAP projected effective tax rate (2)
21.5% - 22.5%
Tax rate effect of adjustments noted above (2)
(1.5%) - (1.5%)
Non-GAAP projected effective tax rate
20.0% - 21.0%
Projected diluted EPS impact of acquisition-related, up-front
collaboration, stock-based compensation and other expenses(2):
Projected diluted EPS impact of acquisition-related, up-front
collaboration, stock-based compensation and other expenses(2)
$1.40 - $1.50
Notes:
(1)
Total stock-based compensation expenses have a less than one
percent impact on non-GAAP projected product gross margin
(2)
Excludes fair value adjustments of marketable equity securities
and the associated income tax effect, as Gilead is unable to
project future fair value adjustments, and other discrete tax
charges or benefits
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited)
(in millions)
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2017
Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities
$
31,512
$
36,694
Accounts receivable, net
3,327
3,851
Inventories
814
801
Property, plant and equipment, net
4,006
3,295
Intangible assets, net
15,738
17,100
Goodwill
4,117
4,159
Other assets
4,161
4,383
Total assets
$
63,675
$
70,283
Current liabilities
$
10,605
$
11,635
Long-term liabilities
31,536
38,147
Stockholders’ equity(1)
21,534
20,501
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
63,675
$
70,283
Notes:
(1)
As of December 31, 2018, there were 1,282 million shares of common
stock issued and outstanding
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.
PRODUCT SALES SUMMARY
(unaudited)
(in millions)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Atripla – U.S.
$
244
$
314
$
967
$
1,288
Atripla – Europe
12
76
131
335
Atripla – Other International
29
50
108
183
285
440
1,206
1,806
Biktarvy – U.S.
551
—
1,144
—
Biktarvy – Europe
26
—
39
—
Biktarvy – Other International
1
—
1
—
578
—
1,184
—
Complera / Eviplera – U.S.
66
91
276
406
Complera / Eviplera – Europe
48
118
327
503
Complera / Eviplera – Other International
11
13
50
57
125
222
653
966
Descovy – U.S.
322
276
1,217
958
Descovy – Europe
74
77
308
226
Descovy – Other International
15
12
56
34
411
365
1,581
1,218
Genvoya – U.S.
953
844
3,631
3,033
Genvoya – Europe
198
176
794
534
Genvoya – Other International
55
40
199
107
1,206
1,060
4,624
3,674
Odefsey – U.S.
337
276
1,242
964
Odefsey – Europe
105
45
335
132
Odefsey – Other International
6
4
21
10
448
325
1,598
1,106
Stribild – U.S.
117
179
505
811
Stribild – Europe
14
34
97
195
Stribild – Other International
6
9
42
47
137
222
644
1,053
Truvada – U.S.
784
631
2,605
2,266
Truvada – Europe
15
117
260
644
Truvada – Other International
24
49
132
224
823
797
2,997
3,134
Other HIV(1) – U.S.
10
9
40
43
Other HIV(1) – Europe
1
1
7
6
Other HIV(1) – Other International
4
7
14
9
15
17
61
58
Revenue share – Symtuza(2) – U.S.
19
—
27
—
Revenue share – Symtuza(2) – Europe
18
—
52
—
37
—
79
—
Total HIV – U.S.
3,403
2,620
11,654
9,769
Total HIV – Europe
511
644
2,350
2,575
Total HIV – Other International
151
184
623
671
4,065
3,448
14,627
13,015
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.
PRODUCT SALES SUMMARY - (Continued)
(unaudited)
(in millions)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
AmBisome – U.S.
$
6
$
2
$
46
$
28
AmBisome – Europe
59
54
229
207
AmBisome – Other International
43
34
145
131
108
90
420
366
Epclusa – U.S.
201
262
934
2,404
Epclusa – Europe
152
220
654
869
Epclusa – Other International
100
83
378
237
453
565
1,966
3,510
Harvoni – U.S.
153
425
802
3,053
Harvoni – Europe
28
121
144
704
Harvoni – Other International
51
98
276
613
232
644
1,222
4,370
Letairis – U.S.
254
233
943
887
Ranexa – U.S.
177
200
758
717
Vemlidy – U.S.
73
45
245
111
Vemlidy – Europe
4
2
12
5
Vemlidy – Other International
23
5
64
6
100
52
321
122
Viread – U.S.
10
119
50
514
Viread – Europe
10
36
82
238
Viread – Other International
38
57
175
294
58
212
307
1,046
Vosevi – U.S.
54
150
304
267
Vosevi – Europe
21
17
78
22
Vosevi – Other International
2
3
14
4
77
170
396
293
Yescarta – U.S.
80
7
263
7
Yescarta – Europe
1
—
1
—
Yescarta – Other International
—
—
—
—
81
7
264
7
Zydelig – U.S.
15
17
61
69
Zydelig – Europe
26
20
70
77
Zydelig – Other International
—
2
2
3
41
39
133
149
Other(3) – U.S.
44
55
137
283
Other(3) – Europe
1
35
76
314
Other(3) – Other International
(10
)
87
107
583
35
177
320
1,180
Total product sales – U.S.
4,470
4,135
16,197
18,109
Total product sales – Europe
813
1,149
3,696
5,011
Total product sales – Other International
398
553
1,784
2,542
$
5,681
$
5,837
$
21,677
$
25,662
Notes:
(1)
Includes Emtriva and Tybost
(2)
Represents Gilead’s revenue from cobicistat (C), emtricitabine
(FTC) and tenofovir alafenamide (TAF) in Symtuza
(darunavir/C/FTC/TAF), a fixed dose combination product
commercialized by Janssen Sciences Ireland UC