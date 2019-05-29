Gilead Sciences : Appoints Johanna Mercier as Chief Commercial Officer

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) today announced that Johanna
Mercier will join the company as Chief Commercial Officer, and will
become a member of the company’s senior leadership team. Ms. Mercier
will assume responsibility for the company’s commercial operations
effective July 1. Laura Hamill, Executive Vice President Worldwide
Commercial Operations, will be departing from Gilead.
Ms. Mercier is a proven leader who brings to Gilead deep experience in
worldwide and senior operational roles in geographies around the globe.
She has held leadership positions in therapeutic areas including
oncology, inflammation and neuroscience. She joins Gilead from
Bristol-Myers Squibb, where she most recently served as President and
Head of the company’s Large Markets division, which includes the United
States, France, Germany and Japan. Over the course of her career, she
has helped drive growth across key markets, pioneered innovative access
strategies in the United States and Europe and helped establish new
standards of care for people with cancer.
“I believe that Johanna has the skills to continue to strengthen our
performance and position Gilead for long-term success, building on the
great talent I have seen across the organization since joining the
company several months ago,” said Daniel O’Day, Chairman and Chief
Executive Officer. “She is a talented leader with a deep understanding
of the pharmaceutical industry, across therapeutic markets and
geographies, as well as a proven ability to input the commercial
perspective into development strategies. I look forward to welcoming her
to Gilead and to working closely with her to ensure optimal commercial
delivery that puts the needs of patients at the center of all we do.”
In addition to her executive position at Bristol-Myers, Ms. Mercier is a
director on the Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Board. She holds
a Master of Business Administration from Concordia University and a
Bachelor of Sciences in Biology from the University of Montreal.
“Gilead is an organization that is deeply committed to bringing forward
transformational medicines for patients with serious illnesses,” said
Ms. Mercier. “Throughout my career, I have worked to improve care for
people with unmet medical needs and I am excited to join a company that
shares my commitment to doing what is right for patients – and to
advancing and commercializing important new medicines.”
“During her time with Gilead, Laura has demonstrated a global
perspective, deep understanding of the industry and strong commercial
acumen,” commented Mr. O’Day. “I would like to personally thank Laura
for her commitment to Gilead as we work through this period of
transition and, on behalf of the company, wish her the best in her
future endeavors.”
