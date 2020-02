By Kimberly Chin

Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) said Tuesday that it has increased its quarterly dividend by 8% beginning in the first fiscal quarter.

The dividend will now be 68 cents a share, from 63 cents a share it paid in the fourth quarter.

The new dividend will be payable on March 30 to shareholders of record as of March 13.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com