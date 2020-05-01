Log in
Gilead Sciences : Coronavirus trial drug Remdesivir's maker aims for wide distribution - Gilead CEO

05/01/2020

Gilead Sciences, which manufactures remdesivir, is focused on making the experimental coronavirus drug accessible and affordable to as many people as possible once it is approved, Chief Executive Daniel O'Day said on Friday.

Gilead has already said it will donate the first 1.5 million doses of remdesivir and O'Day told NBC's "Today" show that the company understood its responsibility to make a difference during the coronavirus pandemic.

"I can assure you that we're all focused on making sure that we make this accessible and affordable to patients around the globe," he said.

He said there had been "terrific" collaboration with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and expects action soon.

"We're moving very quickly with the FDA," he said.

Gilead said on Thursday it will work with international partners to expand production of the potential COVID-19 treatment.

The company said it expects to have more than 1 million remdesivir treatment courses manufactured by December and plans to produce several million treatment courses in 2021.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by John Stonestreet and Alexander Smith)

