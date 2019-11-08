Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Gilead Sciences    GILD

GILEAD SCIENCES

(GILD)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Gilead Sciences : Did You Invest in Gilead Sciences?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/08/2019 | 08:07pm EST

Gibbs Law Group Investigates Potential Securities Law Claims on Behalf of Investors

The U.S. Government has filed a lawsuit accusing Gilead Sciences of violating patents owned by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services related to Truvada, Gilead’s HIV prevention drug. Gibbs Law Group has launched a Gilead Sciences Investor Lawsuit investigation on behalf of those who invested in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD).

To speak with an attorney regarding this lawsuit investigation, click here or call (888) 410-2925.

On November 6, 2019, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services filed a lawsuit against Gilead Sciences, accusing the company of infringing on government patents on Truvada, and the concept of “PrEP,” or pre-exposure prophylaxis, which can prevent H.I.V. with a daily pill.

The lawsuit specifically alleges that CDC researchers began studying the preventive use of HIV treatment drugs — like tenofovir, or TDF, and emtricitabine, FTC, the two compounds in a Truvada tablet — as early as 1998, before Gilead sought a patent.

In a statement about the patent lawsuit, Alex Azar II, the secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services stated:

“Gilead must respect the U.S. patent system, the groundbreaking work by researchers with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the substantial taxpayer contributions to the development of these drugs.”

What Should Gilead Sciences Investors Do?

If you invested in Gilead Sciences, you may have legal claims. Visit our website or contact our securities team directly at (888) 410-2925 to discuss your possible legal options. Our investigation concerns whether Gilead Sciences and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

About Gibbs Law Group

Gibbs Law Group represents individual and institutional investors throughout the country in securities litigation to correct abusive corporate governance practices, breaches of fiduciary duty, and proxy violations. The firm has recovered over a billion dollars for its clients against some of the world’s largest corporations, and our attorneys have received numerous honors for their work, including “Best Lawyers in America,” “Top Plaintiff Lawyers in California,” “California Lawyer Attorney of the Year,” “Top Class Action Attorneys Under 40,” “Consumer Protection MVP,” and “Top Cybersecurity/ Privacy Attorneys Under 40.”

This press release may constitute Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GILEAD SCIENCES
08:07pGILEAD SCIENCES : Did You Invest in Gilead Sciences?
BU
08:06aGILEAD SCIENCES : Presents Data on Investigational HIV-1 Capsid Inhibitor GS-620..
BU
08:05aGILEAD SCIENCES : Data Showing Potential for Machine Learning to Advance Underst..
BU
08:01aGILEAD SCIENCES : Announces New Data from Viral Hepatitis Research Programs at T..
BU
11/07GILEAD SCIENCES : United States sues Gilead for patent violation on HIV preventi..
AQ
11/07Health Care Up After Teva, Cardinal Health Reports -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
11/07NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/07GILEAD SCIENCES : Statement on U.S. Government Complaint Regarding HIV PrEP and ..
PU
11/07GILEAD SCIENCES : U.S. Sues HIV Drugmaker Gilead Alleging It Infringed on PrEP P..
DJ
11/07GILEAD SCIENCES : U.S. Sues HIV Drugmaker Gilead Alleging It Infringed on PrEP P..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 22 300 M
EBIT 2019 11 501 M
Net income 2019 4 320 M
Finance 2019 3 105 M
Yield 2019 3,84%
P/E ratio 2019 18,2x
P/E ratio 2020 11,3x
EV / Sales2019 3,57x
EV / Sales2020 3,52x
Capitalization 82 753 M
Chart GILEAD SCIENCES
Duration : Period :
Gilead Sciences Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GILEAD SCIENCES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 78,33  $
Last Close Price 65,41  $
Spread / Highest target 45,2%
Spread / Average Target 19,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel O'Day Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew D. Dickinson Chief Financial Officer
Merdad V. Parsey Chief Medical Officer
George Pratt Shultz Director-Emeritus
Gayle Edlund Wilson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GILEAD SCIENCES4.57%82 753
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS18.97%50 394
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-13.12%35 474
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.77.18%21 914
GENMAB36.49%14 081
BEIGENE, LTD.35.17%11 493
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group