Gilead Sciences : Did You Invest in Gilead Sciences?

Gibbs Law Group Investigates Potential Securities Law Claims on Behalf of Investors

The U.S. Government has filed a lawsuit accusing Gilead Sciences of violating patents owned by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services related to Truvada, Gilead’s HIV prevention drug. Gibbs Law Group has launched a Gilead Sciences Investor Lawsuit investigation on behalf of those who invested in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD).

On November 6, 2019, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services filed a lawsuit against Gilead Sciences, accusing the company of infringing on government patents on Truvada, and the concept of “PrEP,” or pre-exposure prophylaxis, which can prevent H.I.V. with a daily pill.

The lawsuit specifically alleges that CDC researchers began studying the preventive use of HIV treatment drugs — like tenofovir, or TDF, and emtricitabine, FTC, the two compounds in a Truvada tablet — as early as 1998, before Gilead sought a patent.

In a statement about the patent lawsuit, Alex Azar II, the secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services stated:

“Gilead must respect the U.S. patent system, the groundbreaking work by researchers with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the substantial taxpayer contributions to the development of these drugs.”

