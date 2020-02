By Kimberly Chin

Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) said it expects earnings for fiscal 2020 to be between $5.15 and $5.55 a share.

On an adjusted basis, the biopharmaceutical company expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.05 to $6.45 a share.

The company also projects product sales to be between $21.8 billion and $22.2 billion for the year.

