Gilead Sciences : FDA Approves Supplemental New Drug Application for Gilead Sciences Treatment

By Allison Prang



A supplemental new drug application for a hepatitis C treatment from Gilead Sciences Inc. was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Gilead said on Thursday.

Epclusa was approved for people who either weigh at least 17 kilograms or are at least 6 years old, Gilead said.

Gilead said the agency's approval is based on Phase II clinical trial data.

A child's dose of the treatment depends on how much they weigh and their liver's functioning, the company said.

