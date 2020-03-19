Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Gilead Sciences    GILD

GILEAD SCIENCES

(GILD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Gilead Sciences : FDA Approves Supplemental New Drug Application for Gilead Sciences Treatment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/19/2020 | 03:34pm EDT

By Allison Prang

A supplemental new drug application for a hepatitis C treatment from Gilead Sciences Inc. was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Gilead said on Thursday.

Epclusa was approved for people who either weigh at least 17 kilograms or are at least 6 years old, Gilead said.

Gilead said the agency's approval is based on Phase II clinical trial data.

A child's dose of the treatment depends on how much they weigh and their liver's functioning, the company said.

Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GILEAD SCIENCES
03:34pGILEAD SCIENCES : FDA Approves Supplemental New Drug Application for Gilead Scie..
DJ
02:41pGILEAD SCIENCES : U.S. Food And Drug Administration Approves Epclusa® (Sofosbuvi..
BU
12:49pGILEAD SCIENCES : Trump Says U.S. Will Cut Red Tape to Advance Virus Therapies -..
DJ
12:25pGILEAD SCIENCES : Trump Directs FDA to Eliminate Red Tape to Fight Virus
DJ
03/17GILEAD SCIENCES : Amendment to a previously filed SC TO-T
PU
03/12GILEAD SCIENCES : New Clinical Study Data for Gilead's Investigational HIV-1 Cap..
AQ
03/12GILEAD SCIENCES : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/11Gilead, Cloudera rise; Halliburton, Hanesbrands fall
AQ
03/11GILEAD SCIENCES : New Clinical Study Data for Gilead's Investigational HIV-1 Cap..
BU
03/11GILEAD SCIENCES : Treatment with Gilead's Vesatolimod Is Evaluated for Safety an..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 22 375 M
EBIT 2020 10 563 M
Net income 2020 6 846 M
Finance 2020 6 946 M
Yield 2020 3,42%
P/E ratio 2020 14,7x
P/E ratio 2021 15,5x
EV / Sales2020 4,17x
EV / Sales2021 4,15x
Capitalization 100 B
Chart GILEAD SCIENCES
Duration : Period :
Gilead Sciences Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GILEAD SCIENCES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 75,08  $
Last Close Price 79,42  $
Spread / Highest target 12,1%
Spread / Average Target -5,46%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel O'Day Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew D. Dickinson Chief Financial Officer
William A. Lee Executive Vice President-Research
Merdad V. Parsey Chief Medical Officer
George Pratt Shultz Director-Emeritus
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GILEAD SCIENCES14.68%100 358
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-2.48%55 359
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS30.95%52 796
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-1.40%21 072
BEIGENE, LTD.-5.93%12 095
GENMAB A/S-20.42%11 145
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group