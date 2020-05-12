Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Gilead Sciences    GILD

GILEAD SCIENCES

(GILD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Gilead Sciences : India's Jubilant signs licensing deal for Gilead's COVID-19 drug

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/12/2020 | 02:16pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Gilead Sciences Inc pharmaceutical company is seen during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in California

India's Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd said on Tuesday it had signed a non-exclusive licensing agreement for selling Gilead Sciences Inc experimental COVID-19 treatment remdesivir in 127 countries, including India.

The drug earlier this month received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's emergency use authorization to treat COVID-19 patients.

Jubilant also gets the rights to manufacture the drug and scale up production in nearly all low-income and middle-income countries, as well as some high-income nations.

Gilead has said it was negotiating long-term licenses with several generic drugmakers in India and Pakistan to produce remdesivir for developing countries and that it would provide technology to aid the production.

With no approved treatment for COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus, interest in remdesivir has been growing, and the company is being closely watched on the pricing and distribution of the limited supply of the drug.

Not-for-profit Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), also known as Doctors Without Borders, criticized Gilead for a lack of transparency on the terms of the agreement.

"We believe that instead of business as usual, such agreements should be made public and licenses have to be global including all countries - low, middle and high income," said Leena Menghaney, the South Asia head for MSF's Access Campaign.

Gilead did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the agreement with Jubilant.

The pandemic has killed nearly 286,000 people globally, according to a Reuters tally, and several drugmakers are racing to develop a viable treatment or vaccine to combat the outbreak.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Sriraj Kalluvila)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GILEAD SCIENCES -1.14% 79.84 Delayed Quote.24.35%
JUBILANT LIFE SCIENCES LIMITED 2.11% 409.5 End-of-day quote.1.92%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GILEAD SCIENCES
02:16pGILEAD SCIENCES : India's Jubilant signs licensing deal for Gilead's COVID-19 dr..
RE
12:30pFEROZSONS LABORATORIES : IGI Securities Limited - Investor Kit - Top News
AQ
05/11GILEAD SCIENCES : HHS announces shipments of donated remdesivir for hospitalized..
AQ
05/11Material Information of Ferozsons Laboratories Limited
AQ
05/08GILEAD SCIENCES INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form ..
AQ
05/08GILEAD SCIENCES : Announces Approval of Veklury in Japan for Patients With Sever..
AQ
05/07GILEAD SCIENCES : Health-Care Leaders Question How Remdesivir Is Being Distribut..
DJ
05/07GILEAD SCIENCES : Health-Care Leaders Question How Remedesivir Is Being Distribu..
DJ
05/07GILEAD SCIENCES : Health-Care Leaders Question How Remedesivir Is Being Distribu..
DJ
05/07GILEAD SCIENCES : Announces Approval of Veklury® (remdesivir) in Japan for Patie..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 22 272 M
EBIT 2020 10 338 M
Net income 2020 3 574 M
Finance 2020 1 769 M
Yield 2020 3,33%
P/E ratio 2020 29,3x
P/E ratio 2021 16,0x
EV / Sales2020 4,47x
EV / Sales2021 4,32x
Capitalization 101 B
Chart GILEAD SCIENCES
Duration : Period :
Gilead Sciences Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GILEAD SCIENCES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 80,32  $
Last Close Price 80,80  $
Spread / Highest target 20,0%
Spread / Average Target -0,59%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel P. O'Day Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew D. Dickinson Chief Financial Officer
William A. Lee Executive Vice President-Research
Merdad V. Parsey Chief Medical Officer
George Pratt Shultz Director-Emeritus
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GILEAD SCIENCES24.35%101 353
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS30.29%73 966
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS52.90%63 933
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.3.25%23 880
GENMAB A/S22.85%17 864
BEIGENE, LTD.-1.51%12 666
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group