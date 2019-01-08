Gilead Sciences : Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare Approves Gilead's Epclusa® (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) announced today that Japan’s
Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) has approved Epclusa®
(sofosbuvir 400mg/velpatasvir 100mg), a once-daily treatment for adults
with chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection with decompensated
cirrhosis, and for patients with chronic HCV infection without cirrhosis
or with compensated cirrhosis who have had prior treatment with a
direct-acting antiviral therapy (DAA).
Until now, no treatment option has been available in Japan for the
treatment of chronic HCV infection with decompensated cirrhosis, and
there have been limited treatment options for patients with chronic HCV
infection who have had prior treatment with a DAA. Epclusa offers a new
option for both of these difficult-to-treat patient populations.
“Gilead has continued to develop new HCV therapies to help ensure all
people with HCV have a chance at cure and, ultimately, to help eliminate
the disease worldwide,” said John McHutchison, AO, MD, Chief Scientific
Officer, Head of Research and Development, Gilead Sciences. “In Japan,
people with HCV who have decompensated cirrhosis or who did not achieve
cure with prior HCV treatment, had few to no treatment options until
now. We are pleased to offer a new treatment option to address this
important clinical need in Japan.”
Epclusa is a combination treatment that contains sofosbuvir, an NS5B
polymerase inhibitor that was approved in Japan as Sovaldi®
400 mg tablets in March 2015, and velpatasvir, an active ingredient that
inhibits NS5A.
In Japan, Epclusa is indicated for the suppression of viremia in
patients with chronic HCV infection. Patients with chronic HCV infection
with decompensated cirrhosis should take one tablet of Epclusa once
daily for 12 weeks, and patients with chronic HCV infection without
cirrhosis or with compensated cirrhosis that have had prior DAA
treatment experience should take one tablet of Epclusa once daily for 24
weeks, in combination with ribavirin (RBV).
The approval of Epclusa in Japan is supported by data from a Phase 3
clinical study in Japanese patients with HCV infection with
decompensated cirrhosis (Study GS-US-342-4019) in which 92 percent
(47/51) of patients who received Epclusa for 12 weeks achieved SVR12
(defined as undetectable HCV RNA 12 weeks after completing therapy).
Patients who achieve SVR12 are considered cured of HCV. In a separate
Phase 3 clinical study in Japanese patients with genotype 1 or 2 HCV
infection who failed prior DAA therapy (Study GS-US-342-3921), 97
percent (58/60) of patients who received Epclusa with RBV for 24 weeks
achieved SVR12. In both studies, Epclusa was generally well tolerated.
Among patients receiving Epclusa for 12 weeks in GS-US-342-4019, the
most common adverse event was nasopharyngitis and no patient
discontinued treatment with Epclusa due to adverse events. Among
patients receiving Epclusa with RBV for 24 weeks in GS-US-342-3921, the
most common adverse events were viral upper respiratory tract infection
and anemia and 3.3 percent of patients discontinued Epclusa due to
adverse events.
The US Prescribing Information for Epclusa contains a Boxed Warning
regarding the risk of hepatitis B virus reactivation in HCV/HIV
co-infected patients. See below for US Important Safety Information and
Indication.
EPCLUSA US Important Safety Information
BOXED WARNING: RISK OF HEPATITIS B VIRUS REACTIVATION IN HCV/HBV
COINFECTED PATIENTS
-
Test all patients for evidence of current or prior hepatitis B
virus (HBV) infection before initiating treatment with EPCLUSA. HBV
reactivation has been reported in HCV/HBV coinfected patients who were
undergoing or had completed treatment with HCV direct acting
antivirals (DAAs) and were not receiving HBV antiviral therapy. Some
cases have resulted in fulminant hepatitis, hepatic failure, and
death. Cases have been reported in patients who are HBsAg positive, in
patients with serologic evidence of resolved HBV, and also in patients
receiving certain immunosuppressant or chemotherapeutic agents; the
risk of HBV reactivation associated with treatment with HCV DAAs may
be increased in patients taking these other agents. Monitor HCV/HBV
coinfected patients for hepatitis flare or HBV reactivation during HCV
treatment and post-treatment follow-up. Initiate appropriate patient
management for HBV infection as clinically indicated.
Contraindications
-
If EPCLUSA is used in combination with RBV, all contraindications,
warnings and precautions, in particular pregnancy avoidance, and
adverse reactions to RBV also apply. Refer to RBV prescribing
information.
Warnings and Precautions
-
Serious Symptomatic Bradycardia When Coadministered with Amiodarone:
Amiodarone is not recommended for use with EPCLUSA due to the risk of
symptomatic bradycardia, particularly in patients also taking beta
blockers or with underlying cardiac comorbidities and/or with advanced
liver disease. A fatal cardiac arrest was reported in a patient taking
amiodarone who was coadministered a sofosbuvir containing regimen. In
patients without alternative, viable treatment options, cardiac
monitoring is recommended. Patients should seek immediate medical
evaluation if they develop signs or symptoms of bradycardia.
-
Risk of Reduced Therapeutic Effect Due to Concomitant Use of
EPCLUSA with P-gp Inducers and/or Moderate to Potent Inducers of
CYP2B6, CYP2C8 or CYP3A4: Rifampin, St. John’s wort, and
carbamazepine are not recommended for use with EPCLUSA as they may
significantly decrease sofosbuvir and/or velpatasvir plasma
concentrations.
Adverse Reactions
-
The most common adverse reactions (≥10%, all grades) with EPCLUSA were
headache and fatigue; and when used with RBV in decompensated
cirrhosis were fatigue, anemia, nausea, headache, insomnia, and
diarrhea.
Drug Interactions
-
Coadministration of EPCLUSA is not recommended with topotecan due to
increased concentrations of topotecan.
-
Coadministration of EPCLUSA is not recommended with proton-pump
inhibitors, oxcarbazepine, phenobarbital, phenytoin, rifabutin,
rifapentine, efavirenz, and tipranavir/ritonavir due to decreased
concentrations of sofosbuvir and/or velpatasvir.
-
Consult the full Prescribing Information for EPCLUSA for more
information on potentially significant drug interactions, including
clinical comments.
US Indication
EPCLUSA is indicated for the treatment of adults with chronic hepatitis
C virus (HCV) genotype 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, or 6 infection without cirrhosis
or with compensated cirrhosis and in combination with ribavirin for
those with decompensated cirrhosis.
About Gilead Sciences
Gilead Sciences is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that
discovers, develops, and commercializes innovative medicines in areas of
unmet medical need. The company strives to transform and simplify care
for people with life-threatening illnesses around the world. Gilead has
operations in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in
Foster City, California. For more information on Gilead Sciences, please
visit the company’s website at www.gilead.com.
Forward-Looking Statement
This press release includes forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are
subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including the risk
that physicians may not see the benefits of prescribing Epclusa for the
treatment of chronic HCV infection and the possibility of unfavorable
results from ongoing and additional clinical studies involving Epclusa.
These risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause actual results
to differ materially from those referred to in the forward-looking
statements. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking
statements. These and other risks are described in detail in Gilead’s
Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2018,
as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All
forward-looking statements are based on information currently available
to Gilead, and Gilead assumes no obligation to update any such
forward-looking statements.
US Full Prescribing Information for Epclusa, including BOXED
WARNING, is available at www.gilead.com.
Epclusa® and Sovaldi®
are registered trademarks of Gilead Sciences, Inc., or its related
companies.
For more information on Gilead Sciences, please visit the company’s
website at www.gilead.com,
follow Gilead on Twitter (@GileadSciences) or call Gilead Public Affairs
at 1-800-GILEAD-5 or 1-650-574-3000.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190107006131/en/