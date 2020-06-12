Gilead Sciences : Kite Gets European OK for Cell Therapy Manufacturing Plant

By Colin Kellaher

Gilead Sciences Inc. on Friday said its Kite unit received European Medicine Agency approval to implement a variation to the Yescarta marketing authorization for end-to-end manufacturing.

The Foster City, Calif., biopharmaceutical company said that with the approval Kite's manufacturing facility outside of Amsterdam, designed and dedicated to the manufacture of individualized cell therapies, is fully operational.

The company said the facility will allow Yescarta to reach European treatment centers more quickly, reducing the time it takes to reach patients by almost a week.

Yescarta, a CAR-T cell therapy, is approved in the U.S. and European Union for adults with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and primary mediastinal large B-cell lymphoma after two or more lines of systemic therapy.

