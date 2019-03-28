Gilead Sciences : Launches HepConnect Initiative to Reduce Hepatitis C Infections in Greater Appalachia

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) today announced HepConnect, a
five-year, multi-million dollar initiative aimed at addressing the sharp
increase in chronic hepatitis C (HCV) infections fueled by the nation’s
opioid crisis. In partnership with the Harm Reduction Coalition (HRC)
and local organizations, the initiative will support evidence-based
solutions to meet the needs of people most affected by the opioid crisis
in Indiana, Kentucky, North Carolina, Tennessee and West Virginia.
According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the increase in
injection drug use has led to a more than tripling of new HCV infections
in greater Appalachia. The CDC reports that in central Appalachia, HCV
infections rose 364 percent between 2006 and 2012. Currently, 2.4
million people are living with HCV in the United States and an estimated
50 percent of those infected aren’t aware they have the virus.
“The statistics on HCV are alarming, and not enough people are paying
attention,” said Gregg Alton, Chief Patient Officer at Gilead. “There is
an urgent need to address the intersecting epidemics of HCV and the
country’s opioid crisis. Gilead’s mission is to address unmet medical
needs and public health challenges, including hepatitis C, HIV and other
diseases. HepConnect offers an opportunity for us to use our expertise
and resources to support communities in need.”
HepConnect builds on Gilead’s long-term commitment and history of
addressing HCV in impacted populations globally. HepConnect will
prioritize three programmatic areas:
1. Expand Screening and Linkage to Care: Fighting rising HCV
infection rates by testing for the virus and ensuring those impacted can
access appropriate care.
2. Support Harm Reduction and Community Education: Opening doors
to harm reduction services to all who need them to help reduce HCV
transmission.
3. Activate Healthcare Infrastructure: Building resources,
know-how and capacity in communities where the need is greatest.
“As we battle the scourge that is the opioid crisis, we must address the
rise of Hepatitis C as a consequence. Hepatitis C is curable, yet
impacts over 40,000 people in the Commonwealth,” said Kentucky Governor
Matt Bevin. “It is imperative we continue educating people on this
disease. Prevention and seamless coordination are key to eradicating
this in the commonwealth. We genuinely appreciate Gilead taking this
effort as seriously as we do.”
In December 2018, Gilead launched a call for proposals from national and
regional organizations with harm reduction expertise. The Harm Reduction
Coalition was selected as the lead grantee because of its capacity to
guide strategic planning across the program, provide technical
assistance and manage grant opportunities that support harm reduction
and community education work in the initiative's target states.
“We are committed to ensuring these resources generate maximum impact by
reaching organizations and programs operating on the front lines,” said
Monique Tula, Executive Director at Harm Reduction Coalition. “We’re
thrilled about Gilead's commitment to innovation and proud to
collaborate with them to deepen harm reduction work that will make
a meaningful difference for people affected by HCV across greater
Appalachia.”
About HepConnect Initiative
HepConnect is a five-year, multi-million dollar initiative to help
address the increase in HCV infections in greater Appalachia, focused on
expanding HCV screening, linking people to care, improving healthcare
professional education and supporting evidence-based harm reduction
services through partnerships. To learn more, visit www.hepconnect.com.
About Harm Reduction Coalition
Harm Reduction Coalition is a national advocacy and capacity-building
organization that promotes the health and dignity of individuals and
communities impacted by drug use. HRC advances policies and programs
that help people address the adverse effects of drug use, including
overdose, HIV, hepatitis C and incarceration. HRC maintains offices in
New York, NY; Oakland, CA; and Washington, DC. www.harmreduction.org
About Gilead Sciences
Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that
discovers, develops and commercializes innovative medicines in areas of
unmet medical need. The company strives to transform and simplify care
for people with life-threatening illnesses around the world. Gilead has
operations in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in
Foster City, California.
For more information on Gilead Sciences, please visit the company’s
website at www.gilead.com,
follow Gilead on Twitter (@GileadSciences) or call Gilead Public Affairs
at 1-800-GILEAD-5 or 1-650-574-3000
