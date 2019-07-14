Gilead Sciences : Pharma firm Gilead to raise Galapagos stake in $5.1 billion deal

Gilead will receive an exclusive product license and option rights to develop and commercialize all current and future programs in countries outside Europe, according to a statement from the companies.

The investment in Galapagos includes an upfront payment of $3.95 billion and a $1.1 billion equity investment from the U.S. drugmaker.

Gilead will pay 140.59 euros ($158.43) per new share in Galapagos to increase its stake to 22% from 12.3%. That represents a premium of nearly 10% to the close of Galapagos shares on Friday.

Galapagos said it would also seek shareholder approval to allow Gilead to further increase its ownership to up to 29.9%. After that, their agreement includes a 10-year standstill clause that would prevent Gilead from accumulating any additional stake.

The Wall Street Journal reported the deal earlier on Sunday.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Rosalba O'Brien and Daniel Wallis)