GILEAD SCIENCES

GILEAD SCIENCES

(GILD)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 02/04 04:50:38 pm
66.345 USD   -0.02%
04:41pGILEAD SCIENCES : Boosts Quarterly Dividend by 8%
DJ
04:37pGILEAD SCIENCES : Expects FY20 EPS of $5.15 to $5.55
DJ
04:34pGILEAD SCIENCES : Posts Higher 4Q Profit
DJ
Gilead Sciences : Posts Higher 4Q Profit

02/04/2020 | 04:34pm EST

By Kimberly Chin

Gilead Sciences Inc.'s (GILD) profit rose in the latest quarter due to favorable tax benefits and an increase in net gains from equity securities.

The biopharmaceutical company said its fourth-quarter net income was $2.7 billion, compared with $3 million a year earlier. On a GAAP basis, earnings were $2.12 a share for the quarter. Excluding special items, the company posted an adjusted profit of $1.30 a share. Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting adjusted earnings of $1.67 a share.

Total revenue rose to $5.88 billion from $5.8 billion. Analysts estimated $5.72 billion in revenue.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 22 305 M
EBIT 2019 11 571 M
Net income 2019 4 292 M
Finance 2019 3 110 M
Yield 2019 3,78%
P/E ratio 2019 19,4x
P/E ratio 2020 11,7x
EV / Sales2019 3,62x
EV / Sales2020 3,54x
Capitalization 83 955 M
Chart GILEAD SCIENCES
Duration : Period :
Gilead Sciences Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GILEAD SCIENCES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 76,21  $
Last Close Price 66,36  $
Spread / Highest target 34,1%
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel O'Day Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew D. Dickinson Chief Financial Officer
Merdad V. Parsey Chief Medical Officer
George Pratt Shultz Director-Emeritus
Gayle Edlund Wilson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GILEAD SCIENCES2.12%81 007
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS5.28%59 224
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-10.00%36 752
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-0.14%22 530
GENMAB5.13%14 989
BEIGENE, LTD.-6.79%11 823
