Gilead Sciences : Posts Higher 4Q Profit

By Kimberly Chin

Gilead Sciences Inc.'s (GILD) profit rose in the latest quarter due to favorable tax benefits and an increase in net gains from equity securities.

The biopharmaceutical company said its fourth-quarter net income was $2.7 billion, compared with $3 million a year earlier. On a GAAP basis, earnings were $2.12 a share for the quarter. Excluding special items, the company posted an adjusted profit of $1.30 a share. Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting adjusted earnings of $1.67 a share.

Total revenue rose to $5.88 billion from $5.8 billion. Analysts estimated $5.72 billion in revenue.

