Gilead Sciences : Presents New Data on Biktarvy® (Bictegravir, Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Alafenamide) and TAF-Based Regimens for the Treatment of HIV-1 in Children, Older Adults and Women

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) today announced 48-week results
from a Phase 2/3 study (Study GS-US-380-1474) evaluating the efficacy
and safety of Biktarvy® (bictegravir 50
mg/emtricitabine 200 mg/tenofovir alafenamide 25 mg tablets,
BIC/FTC/TAF), a once-daily single tablet regimen, in virologically
suppressed adolescents and children at least 6 years of age who are
living with HIV. Through Week 48, Biktarvy maintained high rates of
virologic suppression with a low incidence of study drug-related adverse
events and no treatment-emergent resistance. The data were presented at
the 2019 Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections (CROI)
in Seattle.
“These findings indicate that Biktarvy, an oral single-tablet regimen
that can be taken with or without food, has the potential to be an
effective and well-tolerated treatment option for some children and
adolescents living with HIV,” said Aditya H. Gaur, MD, Clinical
Director, Department of Infectious Diseases at St. Jude Children’s
Research Hospital and lead study investigator. “Importantly, Biktarvy
was not associated with any cases of treatment-emergent resistance
through 48 weeks of treatment, a result observed consistently to date
across the Biktarvy clinical research programs and a significant
consideration for children and adolescents who are facing the prospect
of long-term treatment.”
Biktarvy is indicated in the U.S. as a complete regimen for the
treatment of HIV-1 infection in adults who have no antiretroviral
treatment history. Biktarvy is also indicated to replace the current
antiretroviral regimen in those adults who are virologically suppressed
on a stable antiretroviral regimen for at least three months.
Virologically suppressed adults must have no history of treatment
failure and no known substitutions associated with resistance to the
individual components of Biktarvy. Biktarvy carries a Boxed Warning in
its U.S. product label regarding the risk of post-treatment acute
exacerbation of hepatitis B. See below for Important Safety Information.
Studies of Biktarvy and other TAF-based regimens in specific populations
presented at the conference included:
Oral 2571: Biktarvy Single-Tablet Regimen in Adolescents & Children:
Week 48 results
The 48-week, single-arm, open-label trial enrolled 50 virologically
suppressed adolescents aged 12 to <18 years old and weighing ≥35 kg and
50 virologically suppressed children aged 6 to <12 years old and
weighing ≥25 kg. All study participants had an undetectable viral load
(HIV-1 RNA <50 c/mL) for at least six months before screening and CD4
cell counts of ≥200 cells/µL. Patients received a full adult strength
Biktarvy tablet once daily.
At Week 48, 98 percent (n=74/75) of patients maintained an undetectable
viral load, as defined by the US FDA snapshot algorithm. The remaining
one patient had a reported HIV-1 RNA level of 85 c/ml at Week 48, but
re-suppressed and achieved an undetectable viral load within two weeks.
No participant in the study developed treatment-emergent resistance.
Abdominal discomfort (grade 1) was the only study drug-related adverse
event (AE) reported in more than one patient (2 percent; n=2).
In addition to efficacy and safety, the study evaluated the impact of
the Biktarvy tablet on adherence in this patient population. All
participants reported that the size and shape of the Biktarvy tablet was
acceptable and the taste was palatable. The median percent adherence to
Biktarvy, measured by pill count, was 99 percent.
The efficacy and safety profile of Biktarvy in adolescents and children
has not been established; its use in these populations is
investigational.
Poster 2586: 96 Week Efficacy and Safety of Biktarvy in
Treatment-Naïve Adults and Adults ≥50 Years
A post-hoc analysis of data from two randomized, double-blind, Phase 3
studies (Studies 1489 and 1490) evaluated Biktarvy in treatment-naïve
adults aged 50 and older (n=96/634), at Week 96. Treatment with Biktarvy
resulted in high rates of virologic suppression regardless of age.
Biktarvy was well tolerated in both the overall and the 50 year and
older patient subgroups. There was no clinically significant impact on
bone mineral density and renal laboratory parameters in patients aged 50
and older, a population at higher risk for comorbidities.
Poster 0519: Tenofovir Alafenamide vs Tenofovir DF in Women: Pooled
Analysis of 7 Clinical Trials
A pooled analysis of data from 779 women in seven randomized,
double-blind clinical trials (two in treatment-naïve adults and five in
virologically suppressed adults) evaluated the efficacy and safety of
TAF-based versus TDF-based regimens for antiretroviral treatment
initiation or switch through Week 96. All participants who initiated or
switched to TAF-based regimens, including Biktarvy, were compared with
those who initiated or continued TDF-based regimens. Women who initiated
or switched to TAF-based regimens had significantly improved bone and
renal safety parameters compared to those who initiated or continued
TDF-based regimens, with similar rates of virologic suppression.
Discontinuations due to AEs were low in both groups.
“Gilead’s ongoing investment in HIV treatment research and development
is focused on bringing the latest innovations and the potential for
successful, long-term treatment to as many people living with HIV as
possible,” said John McHutchison, AO, MD, Chief Scientific Officer and
Head of Research and Development, Gilead Sciences. “Results from these
studies in specific populations presented at CROI demonstrate that
Biktarvy has the potential to be appropriate for use in a broad range of
patients who are new to therapy or switching therapies, including young
people and aging adults, as well as women who have been traditionally
underrepresented in HIV clinical trials.”
Biktarvy does not cure HIV infection or AIDS.
IMPORTANT U.S. SAFETY INFORMATION AND
INDICATION FOR BIKTARVY
BOXED WARNING: POST TREATMENT ACUTE EXACERBATION OF HEPATITIS B
-
Severe acute exacerbations of hepatitis B have been reported in
patients who are coinfected with HIV-1 and HBV and have discontinued
products containing emtricitabine (FTC) and/or tenofovir disoproxil
fumarate (TDF), and may occur with discontinuation of Biktarvy.
Closely monitor hepatic function with both clinical and laboratory
follow-up for at least several months in patients who are coinfected
with HIV-1 and HBV and discontinue Biktarvy. If appropriate,
anti-hepatitis B therapy may be warranted.
Contraindications
-
Coadministration: Do not use Biktarvy with dofetilide or
rifampin.
Warnings and precautions
-
Drug interactions: See Contraindications and Drug
Interactions sections. Consider the potential for drug interactions
prior to and during Biktarvy therapy and monitor for adverse reactions.
-
Immune reconstitution syndrome, including the occurrence
of autoimmune disorders with variable time to onset, has been reported.
-
New onset or worsening renal impairment: Cases of acute
renal failure and Fanconi syndrome have been reported with the use of
tenofovir prodrugs. In clinical trials of Biktarvy, there have been no
cases of Fanconi syndrome or proximal renal tubulopathy (PRT). Do not
initiate Biktarvy in patients with estimated creatinine clearance
(CrCl) <30 mL/min. Patients with impaired renal function and/or taking
nephrotoxic agents (including NSAIDs) are at increased risk of
renal-related adverse reactions. Discontinue Biktarvy in patients who
develop clinically significant decreases in renal function or evidence
of Fanconi syndrome.
Renal monitoring: Prior to or when
initiating Biktarvy and during therapy, assess serum creatinine, CrCl,
urine glucose, and urine protein in all patients as clinically
appropriate. In patients with chronic kidney disease, also assess
serum phosphorus.
-
Lactic acidosis and severe hepatomegaly with steatosis: Fatal
cases have been reported with the use of nucleoside analogs, including
FTC and TDF. Discontinue Biktarvy if clinical or laboratory findings
suggestive of lactic acidosis or pronounced hepatotoxicity develop,
including hepatomegaly and steatosis in the absence of marked
transaminase elevations.
Adverse reactions
-
Most common adverse reactions (incidence ≥5%; all grades)
in clinical studies through week 96 were diarrhea (6%), nausea (6%),
and headache (5%).
Drug interactions
-
Prescribing information: Consult the full prescribing
information for Biktarvy for more information on Contraindications,
Warnings, and potentially significant drug interactions, including
clinical comments.
-
Enzymes/transporters: Drugs that induce P-gp or induce
both CYP3A and UGT1A1 can substantially decrease the concentration of
components of Biktarvy. Drugs that inhibit P-gp, BCRP, or inhibit both
CYP3A and UGT1A1 may significantly increase the concentrations of
components of Biktarvy. Biktarvy can increase the concentration of
drugs that are substrates of OCT2 or MATE1.
-
Drugs affecting renal function: Coadministration of
Biktarvy with drugs that reduce renal function or compete for active
tubular secretion may increase concentrations of FTC and tenofovir and
the risk of adverse reactions.
Pregnancy and lactation
-
Pregnancy: There is insufficient human data on the use of
Biktarvy during pregnancy. An Antiretroviral Pregnancy Registry (APR)
has been established. Available data from the APR for FTC shows no
difference in the rates of birth defects compared with a US reference
population.
-
Lactation: Women infected with HIV-1 should be instructed
not to breastfeed, due to the potential for HIV-1 transmission.
Dosage and administration
-
Dosage: 1 tablet taken once daily with or without food.
-
Renal impairment: Not recommended in patients with CrCl
<30 mL/min.
-
Hepatic impairment: Not recommended in patients with
severe hepatic impairment.
-
Prior to or when initiating: Test patients for HBV
infection.
-
Prior to or when initiating, and during treatment: As
clinically appropriate, assess serum creatinine, CrCl, urine glucose,
and urine protein in all patients. In patients with chronic kidney
disease, assess serum phosphorus.
INDICATION
Biktarvy is indicated as a complete regimen for the treatment of HIV-1
infection in adults who have no antiretroviral (ARV) treatment history
or to replace the current ARV regimen in those who are virologically
suppressed (HIV-1 RNA <50 copies per mL) on a stable ARV regimen for ≥3
months with no history of treatment failure and no known resistance to
any component of Biktarvy.
U.S. full Prescribing Information for Biktarvy, including BOXED
WARNING, is available at www.gilead.com.
