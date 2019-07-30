Log in
GILEAD SCIENCES

(GILD)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 07/30 04:00:00 pm
Gilead Sciences : Revises Some of Its 2019 Guidance

07/30/2019 | 05:46pm EDT

By Stephen Nakrosis

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) offered revised guidance for 2019 after the bell Tuesday.

The biopharmaceutical company said it was now expecting product sales in a range between $21.6 billion and $22.1 billion for 2019, above its previous range of $21.3 billion to $21.8 billion.

The new guidance reflects "favorable demand trends observed in the first half of 2019 across Gilead's product portfolio," the company said, including a greater impact from its generic version of Letairis.

The company also said its "guidance for diluted EPS impact of acquisition-related, up-front collaboration and licensing, stock-based compensation and other expense was updated as a result of the collaboration agreement with Galapagos NV." Gilead now sees that number in a range between $3.90 and $4.00. It had previously guided for a range of $1.40 to $1.50.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

