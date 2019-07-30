Gilead Sciences : Revises Some of Its 2019 Guidance

By Stephen Nakrosis



Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) offered revised guidance for 2019 after the bell Tuesday.

The biopharmaceutical company said it was now expecting product sales in a range between $21.6 billion and $22.1 billion for 2019, above its previous range of $21.3 billion to $21.8 billion.

The new guidance reflects "favorable demand trends observed in the first half of 2019 across Gilead's product portfolio," the company said, including a greater impact from its generic version of Letairis.

The company also said its "guidance for diluted EPS impact of acquisition-related, up-front collaboration and licensing, stock-based compensation and other expense was updated as a result of the collaboration agreement with Galapagos NV." Gilead now sees that number in a range between $3.90 and $4.00. It had previously guided for a range of $1.40 to $1.50.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com