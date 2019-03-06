Gilead Sciences : Says Once-Daily HIV Regimen Shows Promise in Treating Teens and Children

By Maria Armental



Gilead Sciences Inc.'s (GILD) once-a-day HIV regimen shows promise in treating adolescents and children at least 6 years old who are living with HIV, the company said Wednesday.

A clinical study of Biktarvy showed that after 48 weeks, those treated with a single tablet daily maintained high rates of virologic suppression with a low incidence of drug-related adverse events and no treatment-emergent resistance--a key point for children and adolescents who face the prospect of long-term treatment.

The data were presented at the annual Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections, which is being held this week in Seattle.

Biktarvy has been approved in the U.S. for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in adults including those who have no antiretroviral treatment history. The drug received Food and Drug Administration approval last year.

Biktarvy carries a boxed warning, the strongest type of warning in the U.S., regarding the risk of post-treatment acute exacerbation of hepatitis B.

HIV-1 is the most widespread strain of HIV, the virus that causes AIDS.

In 2018, Gilead reported $1.18 billion in sales from Biktarvy, the bulk of which came from U.S. sales.

