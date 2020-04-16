Log in
GILEAD SCIENCES

GILEAD SCIENCES

(GILD)
News 


Gilead Sciences : Shares Rising After Report of Remdesivir Effectiveness

04/16/2020 | 05:51pm EDT

By Stephen Nakrosis

Shares of Gilead Sciences Inc. are rising in Thursday's after-hours market, following a media report that the company's remdesivir is proving effective at treating Covid-19 patients.

At 5:24 p.m. EDT, Gilead's shares had gained 11.93% to trade at $85.67. Volume in the after-hours market topped 2.6 million shares.

A report on statnews.com Thursday said results from a clinical trial at a Chicago hospital indicate patients are responding favorably to the treatment.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 22 305 M
EBIT 2020 10 493 M
Net income 2020 6 890 M
Finance 2020 7 335 M
Yield 2020 3,54%
P/E ratio 2020 14,8x
P/E ratio 2021 15,1x
EV / Sales2020 3,88x
EV / Sales2021 3,81x
Capitalization 93 960 M
Chart GILEAD SCIENCES
Duration : Period :
Gilead Sciences Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GILEAD SCIENCES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 76,42  $
Last Close Price 76,54  $
Spread / Highest target 17,6%
Spread / Average Target -0,15%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel P. O'Day Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew D. Dickinson Chief Financial Officer
William A. Lee Executive Vice President-Research
Merdad V. Parsey Chief Medical Officer
George Pratt Shultz Director-Emeritus
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GILEAD SCIENCES14.85%93 960
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS16.57%66 173
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS36.28%55 702
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-1.93%23 091
GENMAB A/S1.11%14 110
BEIGENE, LTD.-5.79%12 128
