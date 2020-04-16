Gilead Sciences : Shares Rising After Report of Remdesivir Effectiveness

By Stephen Nakrosis



Shares of Gilead Sciences Inc. are rising in Thursday's after-hours market, following a media report that the company's remdesivir is proving effective at treating Covid-19 patients.

At 5:24 p.m. EDT, Gilead's shares had gained 11.93% to trade at $85.67. Volume in the after-hours market topped 2.6 million shares.

A report on statnews.com Thursday said results from a clinical trial at a Chicago hospital indicate patients are responding favorably to the treatment.

