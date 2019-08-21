Gilead Sciences : Statement on Petitions to U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on HIV PrEP Patents

Gilead statement on petitions to US Patent and Trademark Office on HIV PrEP Patents
Foster City, Calif. - August 21, 2019 - Gilead has submitted petitions to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office requesting an inter partes review of patents granted to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) and post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP). An inter partes review re-examines the claims in a patent to determine whether they are valid.
We strongly believe that the patents granted to HHS since 2015 for PrEP and PEP are not valid. Published materials clearly show that well before HHS claims to have invented the concepts of PrEP and PEP in 2006, others had conceived of using an antiretroviral therapy, including Truvada® (emtricitabine 200 mg and tenofovir disoproxil fumarate 300 mg tablets), for both forms of prophylaxis. For example, guidelines published in 2004 recommended administering combination antiretrovirals - including Truvada - to certain categories of 'high risk' individuals before an HIV exposure, while the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) own 2005 guidelines recommended Truvada for prophylaxis immediately after exposure.
The ongoing dialogue about these patents is a distraction from the important work being done by Gilead and its many community partners to reduce barriers to PrEP. Resolving the patent issues will refocus the public dialogue about PrEP on what matters most: the real-world obstacles that prevent people at risk for HIV from accessing effective prevention. Those with the greatest need for PrEP face significant social and structural barriers, such as limited access to affordable healthcare, low awareness of PrEP, stigma, discrimination, and insurance benefit design that places a significant cost-sharing burden on patients.
Gilead remains committed to increasing access to PrEP for everyone in need and we will continue to invest in a wide range of programs to help accelerate access and awareness. We work closely with advocates, providers and others to support PrEP education, outreach and access in the communities most affected by HIV. Where cost is a barrier, we work to address it. Today, a person with Medicare typically pays between $0 and $5 per month for Truvada for PrEP®; a person with Medicaid typically pays between $4 and $9 per month; and a person with insurance through an employer or private party typically pays between $0 and $35 per month.
As it has for decades, Gilead will continue to work collaboratively with federal agencies, including HHS and CDC, on efforts to end the HIV epidemic in the United States. This includes Gilead's donation to CDC of up to 2.4 million bottles of HIV prevention medication annually for uninsured Americans at risk for HIV through 2030.
U.S. Indication for Truvada for PrEP
Truvada for PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) is indicated to reduce the risk of sexually acquired HIV-1 in adults and adolescents (≥35 kg) who are at risk for HIV, when used in combination with safer sex practices. HIV-negative status must be confirmed immediately prior to initiation
If clinical symptoms of acute HIV-1 infection are present and recent exposures (
U.S. Important Safety Information for Truvada for PrEP
BOXED WARNING: RISK OF DRUG RESISTANCE WITH USE OF TRUVADA FOR PrEP IN UNDIAGNOSED EARLY HIV-1 INFECTION and POST TREATMENT ACUTE EXACERBATION OF HEPATITIS B
Truvada for PrEP must only be prescribed to individuals confirmed to be HIV-negative immediately prior to initiation and at least every 3 months during use. Drug-resistant HIV-1 variants have been identified with use of Truvada for PrEP following undetected acute HIV-1 infection. Do not initiate if signs or symptoms of acute HIV-1 infection are present unless HIV-negative status is confirmed.
Severe acute exacerbations of hepatitis B have been reported in HBV-infected patients who discontinued Truvada. Hepatic function should be monitored closely with both clinical and laboratory follow-up for at least several months in patients with HBV after discontinuing Truvada. If appropriate, initiation of anti-hepatitis B therapy may be warranted.
Pregnancy and lactation
Pregnancy: An Antiretroviral Pregnancy Registry (APR) has been established. Available data from observational studies and the APR show no increase in the rate of major birth defects for Truvada compared with a US reference population. Consider HIV prevention methods, including Truvada for PrEP in women due to the potential increased risk of HIV-1 infection during pregnancy and mother to child transmission during acute HIV-1 infection.
Lactation: Emtricitabine and tenofovir have been detected in human milk. Evaluate the benefits and risks of Truvada for PrEP in breastfeeding women, including the risk of HIV-1 acquisition due to nonadherence, and subsequent mother to child transmission. Health benefits of breastfeeding should be considered along with potential adverse effects of Truvada on the child, which are unknown.
Dosage and administration
Dosage: One tablet once daily with or without food.
HIV screening: Test for HIV-1 infection prior to initiating and at least every 3 months during treatment.
HBV screening: Test for HBV infection prior to or when initiating treatment.
Renal impairment and monitoring: Not recommended in individuals with CrCl
Forward-Looking Statement
This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, including the possibility that the Patent Trial and Appeal Board of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (PTAB) may deny institution of Gilead's petitions for inter partes review of patents granted to HHS for HIV PrEP and PEP. Further, even if the PTAB institutes Gilead's petitions for inter parties review, the PTAB may not rule in Gilead's favor. These risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those referred to in the forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These and other risks are described in detail in Gilead's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to Gilead, and Gilead assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.
