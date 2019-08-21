Gilead Sciences : Statement on Petitions to U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on HIV PrEP Patents

Gilead statement on petitions to US Patent and Trademark Office on HIV PrEP Patents

Foster City, Calif. - August 21, 2019 - Gilead has submitted petitions to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office requesting an inter partes review of patents granted to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) and post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP). An inter partes review re-examines the claims in a patent to determine whether they are valid.

We strongly believe that the patents granted to HHS since 2015 for PrEP and PEP are not valid. Published materials clearly show that well before HHS claims to have invented the concepts of PrEP and PEP in 2006, others had conceived of using an antiretroviral therapy, including Truvada® (emtricitabine 200 mg and tenofovir disoproxil fumarate 300 mg tablets), for both forms of prophylaxis. For example, guidelines published in 2004 recommended administering combination antiretrovirals - including Truvada - to certain categories of 'high risk' individuals before an HIV exposure, while the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) own 2005 guidelines recommended Truvada for prophylaxis immediately after exposure.

The ongoing dialogue about these patents is a distraction from the important work being done by Gilead and its many community partners to reduce barriers to PrEP. Resolving the patent issues will refocus the public dialogue about PrEP on what matters most: the real-world obstacles that prevent people at risk for HIV from accessing effective prevention. Those with the greatest need for PrEP face significant social and structural barriers, such as limited access to affordable healthcare, low awareness of PrEP, stigma, discrimination, and insurance benefit design that places a significant cost-sharing burden on patients.

Gilead remains committed to increasing access to PrEP for everyone in need and we will continue to invest in a wide range of programs to help accelerate access and awareness. We work closely with advocates, providers and others to support PrEP education, outreach and access in the communities most affected by HIV. Where cost is a barrier, we work to address it. Today, a person with Medicare typically pays between $0 and $5 per month for Truvada for PrEP®; a person with Medicaid typically pays between $4 and $9 per month; and a person with insurance through an employer or private party typically pays between $0 and $35 per month.

As it has for decades, Gilead will continue to work collaboratively with federal agencies, including HHS and CDC, on efforts to end the HIV epidemic in the United States. This includes Gilead's donation to CDC of up to 2.4 million bottles of HIV prevention medication annually for uninsured Americans at risk for HIV through 2030.