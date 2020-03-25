Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Gilead Sciences    GILD

GILEAD SCIENCES

(GILD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Gilead Sciences : Statement on Request to Rescind Remdesivir Orphan Drug Designation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/25/2020 | 01:18pm EDT

Gilead Sciences Statement on Request to Rescind Remdesivir Orphan Drug Designation

Gilead has submitted a request to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to rescind the orphan drug designation it was granted for the investigational antiviral remdesivir for the treatment of COVID-19 and is waiving all benefits that accompany the designation. Gilead is confident that it can maintain an expedited timeline in seeking regulatory review of remdesivir, without the orphan drug designation. Recent engagement with regulatory agencies has demonstrated that submissions and review relating to remdesivir for the treatment of COVID-19 are being expedited.

In early March, Gilead sought and was subsequently granted an orphan drug designation for the remdesivir as a potential treatment for COVID-19. Orphan drug designation is granted by the FDA in situations where the disease affects fewer than 200,000 patients in the United States.

Among the benefits of orphan drug designation, this status results in a waiver of the requirement to provide a pediatric study plan prior to the submission of a New Drug Application - a process that can to take up to 210 days to review.

Gilead recognizes the urgent public health needs posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The company is working to advance the development of remdesivir as quickly as possible, and will provide updates as they become available.

# # #

Gilead Sciences, Inc. 333 Lakeside Drive Foster City, CA 94404 USA

www.gilead.com

phone 650 574 3000 facsimile 650 578 9264

Disclaimer

Gilead Sciences Inc. published this content on 25 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2020 17:17:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GILEAD SCIENCES
01:18pGILEAD SCIENCES : Statement on Request to Rescind Remdesivir Orphan Drug Designa..
PU
03/24GILEAD SCIENCES : Potential coronavirus treatment granted rare disease status
AQ
03/23GILEAD SCIENCES : Amendment to a previously filed SC TO-T
PU
03/23GILEAD SCIENCES : Statement on Ensuring Continued Supply of HIV Medicine Amid Co..
PU
03/23H&R Block, Macy's fall; Avis Budget, PG&E rise
AQ
03/22GILEAD SCIENCES : Statement on Access to Remdesivir Outside of Clinical Trials
PU
03/22GILEAD SCIENCES : puts emergency access to experimental coronavirus drug on hold..
RE
03/20Stay at home stocks rise from Wall Street's coronavirus rubble
RE
03/20GILEAD SCIENCES : U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Epclusa for Childre..
AQ
03/19GILEAD SCIENCES : FDA Approves Supplemental New Drug Application for Gilead Scie..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 22 353 M
EBIT 2020 10 565 M
Net income 2020 6 868 M
Finance 2020 6 946 M
Yield 2020 3,67%
P/E ratio 2020 13,7x
P/E ratio 2021 13,9x
EV / Sales2020 3,86x
EV / Sales2021 3,78x
Capitalization 93 117 M
Chart GILEAD SCIENCES
Duration : Period :
Gilead Sciences Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GILEAD SCIENCES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 75,92  $
Last Close Price 73,96  $
Spread / Highest target 21,7%
Spread / Average Target 2,65%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel O'Day Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew D. Dickinson Chief Financial Officer
William A. Lee Executive Vice President-Research
Merdad V. Parsey Chief Medical Officer
George Pratt Shultz Director-Emeritus
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GILEAD SCIENCES13.82%93 459
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS1.91%57 851
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS19.72%48 935
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-0.29%21 301
GENMAB A/S-9.35%12 643
BEIGENE, LTD.-22.01%10 029
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group