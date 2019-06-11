Gilead Sciences : Statement on U.S. Preventive Services Task Force 'A' Recommendation for PrEP as an HIV Prevention Strategy

Foster City, Calif. - June 11, 2019 - Gilead Sciences, Inc., welcomes the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force's (USPSTF) recommendation of pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) for the prevention of HIV infection in individuals at high risk for HIV acquisition. This 'A' recommendation will help ensure that insured Americans at risk for HIV infection have access to PrEP medications with no out-of -pocket costs to them, as the Affordable Care Act requires that insurers provide preventive services with an 'A' or 'B' recommendation at no cost.

PrEP is a vital tool in the fight against HIV and should be an available HIV prevention strategy for all appropriate individuals at risk for HIV infection. Gilead is working closely with community and government partners to increase awareness of PrEP and access to PrEP medications as part of the national effort to end the HIV epidemic.

Following five years of declines, the annual number of new HIV diagnoses has remained stable in the United States since 2013. During 2016 and 2017, half of new diagnoses concentrated in 48 'hotspot' counties as well as Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico.

Approximately 200,000 of the estimated 1.1 million Americans who are at risk for HIV currently receive PrEP. Broader usage among at-risk populations continues to be hampered by significant social and structural barriers, such as HIV stigma, homophobia, limited awareness of PrEP among providers and patients, and overall lack of access to healthcare.

While work remains to be done to remove those social and structural barriers, the efforts of USPSTF, Gilead and others are helping to increase access to PrEP medications for both insured and uninsured people in the U.S. with the goal of reducing the number of new HIV infections.

To further support PrEP medication access among uninsured Americans, Gilead recently announced it will donate up to 2.4 million bottles of HIV prevention medication annually to people without insurance up to 2030.