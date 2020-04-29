Gilead Sciences : Study Shows Shorter Course of Gilead Drug as Effective Against Covid-19 -- 5th Update

By Joseph Walker

A closely-watched drug from Gilead Sciences Inc. helped hospitalized Covid-19 patients recover faster, U.S. government researchers said, results that might be enough to lead to its authorization for emergency use.

The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said Wednesday that advanced Covid-19 patients taking remdesivir in the institute's study had a speedier recovery than patients taking placebo.

The reported benefit was moderate, however, with remdesivir patients recovering four days faster. All told, it took the patients 11 days to recover.

Also on Wednesday, a separate study in China posted negative results for the drug. The researchers urged more testing, however, because their trial was stopped early due to problems recruiting subjects as the pandemic slowed there.

Researchers run drug trials to establish whether a drug works safely. The varying outcomes for remdesivir point to the challenges scientists face finding definitive proof while racing to come up with a treatment in the middle of a pandemic.

The NIAID-funded study could carry more weight for U.S. health regulators weighing whether to approve wider use of remedesivir, however, since the study was carried out by government researchers and was fully enrolled.

NIAID Director Anthony Fauci said at the White House the results appeared to open the door to drug treatment of Covid-19, though he indicated drugmakers would probably need to build upon the findings to improve the benefit. "This will be the standard of care," he said.

"The FDA, literally as we speak, is working with Gilead to figure out mechanisms to make this easily available to those who need it with regard to getting to the market," Dr. Fauci said. "The FDA is very well aware that this is something that is important so I'm sure they'll move very expeditiously."

The U.S. study compared recovery times for 1,063 hospitalized patients taking either remdesivir or placebo.

NIAID said in a news release that patients taking remdesivir recovered in 11 days, compared with 15 days for patients taking placebo, a 31% improvement that was statistically significant.

A lower proportion of remdesivir patients died than in the placebo, but the difference wasn't statistically significant, though the NIAID said the data suggested a survival benefit. In the remdesivir group, 8% of patients died, compared with 11.6% of patients in the placebo arm.

The data are based on an interim analysis, and more detailed data will be released in the future, the agency said.

The separate study in China showed that remdesivir didn't have a statistically significant benefit over placebo, researchers said.

The median time to clinical improvement in patients taking remdesivir was 21 days, compared with 23 days for patients taking placebo in the China study, but the difference wasn't statistically significant, according to a paper published in the Lancet, a medical journal.

The rate of death was similar in both groups, with 14% of the patients taking remdesivir dying compared with 13% of patients in the placebo group. The difference wasn't statistically significant.

Bin Cao, a physician who led the Chinese study, said in an interview that he thinks remdesivir did perform somewhat better than placebo in the study, but that the difference was small.

He also said remdesivir may have a role to play in treating Covid-19, but that further studies would have to be done to determine how early in the disease to treat patients and if it should be combined with other drugs.

Dr. Cao noted that patients in the Chinese study were extremely sick and weren't treated with remdesivir until a median of 10 days after their symptoms appeared. Patients may be too sick at that stage for a single antiviral drug to clear the virus, he said.

He also noted that the remdesivir group had a higher proportion of patients with pre-existing conditions like diabetes and hypertension, which may have also influenced the results.

Some experts said the Chinese study data were inconclusive because the trial was stopped early due to a lack of patients. Researchers intended to enroll 453 patients, but had only 237 patients enrolled when the study was stopped.

"The study has not shown a statistically significant finding that confirms a remdesivir treatment benefit of at least the minimally clinically important difference, nor has it ruled such a benefit out," wrote John David Norrie of the Usher Institute's Edinburgh Clinical Trials Unit, in a commentary accompanying the Lancet paper.

Gilead's remdesivir, an antiviral drug administered intravenously and previously tested in Ebola, is among the most closely watched experimental treatments for Covid-19, and is being studied in multiple clinical trials around the world. If approved by regulators, the drug would be the first proven to be effective against Covid-19.

The drug is unlikely to prove a panacea against the new coronavirus, and it won't prevent healthy people from being infected as a vaccine would, doctors and analysts say. Doctors have been looking for evidence from testing whether it reduces the risk of death in patients with Covid-19.

Also on Wednesday, Gilead said a separate study it funded showed that Covid-19 patients taking remdesivir for five days had similar results as patients taking a 10-day course of the drug. The study didn't compare the drug with a control group of patients not taking the drug, making the results difficult to interpret.

The results, while positive, far from definitively demonstrate that remdesivir safely fights Covid-19. The purpose of the study was to compare the two dosing timeframes, and see whether a five-day treatment course achieved similar results as a 10-day course. A shorter course would mean more patients could get the drug.

"The study demonstrates the potential for some patients to be treated with a 5-day regimen, which could significantly expand the number of patients who could be treated with our current supply of remdesivir," Chief Medical Officer Merdad Parsey said.

The company said it is conducting the study at 180 sites, including in countries with high levels of Covid-19 infection such as China, the U.S. and Italy. The study's initial phase involved 397 patients, and the company will enroll another 5,600 patients, Gilead said.

Gilead expects data at the end of May from another study assessing the two dosing durations of remdesivir in patients with moderate Covid-19 compared with patients receiving standard treatment.

Remdesivir hasn't been approved anywhere and has yet to be deemed safe or effective for Covid-19 treatment.

--David Sebastian contributed to this article.

