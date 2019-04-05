Gilead Sciences : Submits Supplemental NDA for Descovy for HIV Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis

By Michael Dabaie

Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) said Friday it submitted a supplemental New Drug Application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Descovy for pre-exposure prophylaxis to reduce the risk of sexually acquired HIV-1 infection among individuals who are HIV-negative and at risk for HIV.

A Priority Review voucher was submitted with the filing, leading to an anticipated review time of six months, Gilead said.

The filing is supported by data demonstrating non-inferiority compared to Truvada coupled with bone and renal safety advantages in people at risk of sexually acquired HIV infection, Gilead said.

Shares were up 0.5% to $67.19 premarket.

