Gilead Sciences : Trump Directs FDA to Eliminate Red Tape to Fight Virus

By Andrew Restuccia

WASHINGTON -- President Trump said on Thursday that he is directing the Food and Drug Administration to eliminate red tape to more quickly develop therapies to help patients diagnosed with the coronavirus.

"Nothing will stand in our way as we pursue any avenue to find what best works against this horrible virus," Mr. Trump told reporters at a Thursday White House news conference.

Mr. Trump listed drugs used for other purposes that he said might be able to be used in treating the coronavirus.

"If things don't go as planned, it's not going to kill anybody," he said.

Mr. Trump specifically touted drug company Gilead Sciences Inc., and pointed to several drugs, including Hydroxychloroquine and Chloroquine.

