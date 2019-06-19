Gilead Sciences : and Nurix Establish Strategic Collaboration to Develop Novel Therapies for Cancer and Other Diseases

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) and Nurix Therapeutics, Inc., a
company discovering drugs that harness the body’s natural process to
control protein levels, today announced a global strategic collaboration
to discover, develop and commercialize a pipeline of innovative targeted
protein degradation drugs for patients with cancer and other challenging
diseases.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190619005092/en/
Dysregulated and/or mutated proteins play a central role in the
development and progression of many human diseases. Nurix’s technology
platform is focused on the manipulation of the ubiquitin system and its
component E3 ligases, the key enzymes responsible for controlling
protein levels in human cells.
Under the multi-year collaboration, Nurix will utilize its proprietary
drug discovery platform to identify novel agents that utilize E3 ligases
to induce degradation of specified drug targets and Gilead will have an
option to license drug candidates directed to up to five targets
resulting from the work. Nurix will retain the option to co-develop and
co-detail up to two programs in the United States. The collaboration
excludes Nurix’s lead degradation program, for which Nurix retains all
rights.
“There are many molecular targets involved in disease pathways that have
traditionally been challenging to manipulate using conventional
approaches,” said John McHutchison, A.O., M.D., Chief Scientific Officer
and Head of Research and Development, Gilead Sciences. “Nurix’s
innovative protein degradation discovery technology provides Gilead with
a new strategy to interrogate these drug targets, as we continue to
build a pipeline of small molecule therapeutics for patients with
cancers and other diseases.”
“Gilead is an ideal partner to help us bring potentially transformative
treatments to patients,” said Arthur T. Sands, M.D., Ph.D., Nurix’s
Chief Executive Officer. “This partnership expands our ability to build
our pipeline of novel targeted protein degradation drugs based on our
established expertise in the field of protein homeostasis, while we
continue to independently advance our lead programs into the clinic.”
Under the terms of the agreement, Nurix will receive an upfront payment
of $45 million and will be eligible to receive up to approximately $2.3
billion in total additional payments based on the successful completion
of certain research, pre-clinical, clinical, regulatory and
commercialization milestones as well as up to low double-digit tiered
royalties on net sales. For those programs that Nurix opts in to
co-develop and co-detail, the parties will split development costs as
well as profits and losses 50/50 for the U.S., and Nurix will be
eligible to receive royalties on ex-U.S. sales and reduced milestone
payments.
About Gilead Sciences
Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that
discovers, develops and commercializes innovative medicines in areas of
unmet medical need. The company strives to transform and simplify care
for people with life-threatening illnesses around the world. Gilead has
operations in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters
in Foster City, California. For more information on Gilead Sciences,
please visit the company’s website at www.gilead.com.
About Nurix Therapeutics, Inc.
Nurix discovers drugs that harness the body’s natural process to control
protein levels. Nurix’ pipeline is focused on developing drugs as
treatments for hematologic cancers and immune-mediated diseases
including immuno-oncology therapeutics for cancer. Nurix was founded by
internationally-recognized experts in E3 ligase biology and immunology
and is funded by leading life science investors Third Rock Ventures and
The Column Group. The company is headquartered in San Francisco,
California. For more information, please visit http://www.nurix-inc.com.
Gilead Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are
subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, including the risk
that the parties may not realize the potential benefits of this
collaboration, and Gilead may fail to discover, develop and
commercialize any product candidates for the treatment of cancer and
other diseases. All statements other than statements of historical fact
are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. These
risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause actual results to
differ materially from those referred to in the forward-looking
statements. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking
statements. These and other risks are described in detail in Gilead’s
Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, as
filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All
forward-looking statements are based on information currently available
to Gilead, and Gilead assumes no obligation to update any such
forward-looking statements.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190619005092/en/