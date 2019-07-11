Gilead Sciences : and Renown Institute for Health Innovation Announce Strategic Collaboration to Advance Understanding of Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) and the Renown Institute for Health Innovation (IHI) today announced a strategic collaboration to collect and analyze genetic and electronic health data that can enhance the understanding of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and potentially inform development of treatment options for the disease.

Under the terms of the collaboration and license agreement, Gilead will provide funding to Renown IHI to sequence and analyze the DNA of 15,000 individuals living with NASH or nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) as well as a control cohort of 40,000 individuals in Nevada.

“Combining the sequencing of protein coding DNA, with extensive electronic health record data will enable a deep analysis of the roles of genetics and environment in NASH incidence and progression,” said John McHutchison, AO, MD, Chief Scientific Officer and Head of Research and Development, Gilead Sciences. “The analysis of these large datasets in collaboration with Renown IHI could help identify genetic variants that impact the risk of developing NASH and thereby advance the discovery and development of new treatments for this disease.”

Renown Health is Nevada’s most comprehensive and integrated healthcare network and maintains electronic health records for 1.02 million registered patients. In 2016, Renown Health and the Desert Research Institute established the Healthy Nevada Project (HNP), the nation’s first community-based population health study. In 2017 HNP began a partnership with Helix to leverage its population health services, Exome+™ sequencing, and consumer engagement tools. The HNP is now an ongoing collaboration between Renown IHI, the Desert Research Institute, a global leader in environmental data and applied research, and Helix, a personal genomics company. HNP combines genetic, environmental, social and clinical data to address individual and community health needs with the goal of improving health across the state and the nation. The HNP currently has 40,000 participants.

“Combining genetic sequencing with large sets of data can play a critical role in understanding and identifying serious health risks, including diseases like NASH. We are excited to collaborate with Gilead to better understand the condition and its complexities,” said Anthony Slonim, MD., DrPH. “Any genetic variants identified in participants through the collaboration may be shared with the participants for patient care purposes.”

About NASH

Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) is a chronic form of liver disease characterized by excess fat in the liver, inflammation, and liver cell damage. Inflammation and liver cell damage can cause scarring of the liver, or fibrosis, and ultimately lead to cirrhosis or liver cancer. NASH is more common in people with certain conditions, including obesity and type 2 diabetes. There are currently limited approved treatments for patients living with NASH.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes innovative medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The company strives to transform and simplify care for people with life-threatening illnesses around the world. Gilead has operations in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California. For more information on Gilead Sciences, please visit the company’s website at www.gilead.com.

About Renown Health

Renown Health is a locally governed and locally owned, not-for-profit integrated healthcare network serving Nevada, Lake Tahoe and northeast California. Renown is one of the region’s largest private employers with a workforce of more than 7,000. It comprises three acute care hospitals, a rehabilitation hospital, the area’s most comprehensive medical group and urgent care network, and the region’s largest and only locally owned not-for-profit insurance company, Hometown Health. Renown Health’s commitment has extended beyond traditional health care to include community health and well-being. Renown Health works to improve health care through science, research and genetics; forge community partnerships that improve lives and develop innovative models that are improving health care in Nevada. For more information, visit renown.org and follow Dr. Tony Slonim on Twitter @RenownCEOTonyMD.

About Helix

Helix’s mission is to empower every person to improve their life through DNA. Helix is accelerating the integration of genomic data into clinical care and broadening the impact of large-scale population health programs by providing comprehensive expertise in DNA sequencing, bioinformatics, and individual engagement. Powered by their proprietary Exome+™ assay—a panel-grade exome enhanced by more than 300,000 informative non-coding regions—Helix offers health systems a scalable solution which enables the discovery of medically relevant, potentially life-saving, genetic information. Additionally, Helix offers a suite of DNA-powered products for continued individual engagement and discovery.

Helix is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area and has one of the world’s largest CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited Next Generation Sequencing labs, located in San Diego, California. Learn more at www.helix.com.

Helix, the Helix logo, and Exome+ are trademarks of Helix Opco, LLC

