Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Gilead Sciences    GILD

GILEAD SCIENCES

(GILD)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Gilead Sciences : deepens Galapagos ties with $5.1 billion deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/14/2019 | 04:07pm EDT
The logo of Gilead Sciences Inc is pictured during a news conference in New Delhi

(Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc will invest $5.1 billion to raise its stake in Galapagos and partner with the Belgian-Dutch biotech firm to develop and commercialize its treatments for a ten-year period, the companies said on Sunday.

The investment in Galapagos, which comes nearly four years after the firms partnered to develop a drug targeting inflammatory diseases, includes an upfront payment of $3.95 billion and a $1.1 billion equity investment from Gilead.

"Gilead gains exclusive access to all current and future compounds in Galapagos' rich pipeline while Galapagos is able to expand its research activities and build commercial infrastructure," Gilead Chief Executive Officer Daniel O'Day said in a statement.

The U.S. drugmaker will pay 140.59 euros ($158.43) per new share in Galapagos to increase its stake to 22% from 12.3%. That represents a premium of nearly 10% to the close of Galapagos shares on Friday.

Galapagos said it would also seek shareholder approval to allow Gilead to further increase its ownership to up to 29.9%. After that, their agreement includes a 10-year standstill clause that would prevent Gilead from accumulating any additional stake.

In 2015, Gilead signed a deal worth more than $2 billion with Galapagos, which included a $725 million upfront payment for the development of filgotinib, as well as an equity stake in the European firm.

Filgotinib is an experimental compound being advanced for rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory bowel disease and Gilead intends to submit its new drug application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration this year.

Galapagos will now have greater involvement in filgotinib's global strategy and participate more broadly in the commercialization of the product in Europe, according to their statement on Sunday.

The companies will share future development costs for filgotinib equally, replacing the 80-20 cost split provided by the original agreement, they said.

Galapagos will use the proceeds to expand and speed up its research and development programs.

Gilead will nominate two people to Galapagos' board.

Barclays, Centerview Partners and Lazard acted as financial advisers to Gilead while Moelis & Co and Morgan Stanley advised Galapagos.

The Wall Street Journal reported the deal earlier on Sunday.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Shubham Kalia; Editing by Rosalba O'Brien, Daniel Wallis and Susan Thomas)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GALAPAGOS 2.36% 128.15 Delayed Quote.59.07%
GILEAD SCIENCES 0.11% 66.26 Delayed Quote.5.93%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GILEAD SCIENCES
04:07pGILEAD SCIENCES : deepens Galapagos ties with $5.1 billion deal
RE
04:07pGILEAD SCIENCES : deepens Galapagos ties with $5.1 billion deal
RE
03:38pGilead to Boost Stake in Belgian Biotech Galapagos as Part of $5.1 Billion De..
DJ
12:21pGilead to Boost Stake in Belgian Biotech Galapagos as Part of $5.1 Billion De..
DJ
07/12GILEAD SCIENCES : and Renown Institute for Health Innovation Announce Strategic ..
AQ
07/11GILEAD SCIENCES : Appoints Christi L. Shaw as Chief Executive Officer of Kite
BU
07/11GILEAD SCIENCES : and Renown Institute for Health Innovation Announce Strategic ..
BU
07/10GSK's two-drug HIV Dovato treatment meets main goal in study
RE
07/02EUROPE : Tariff threats on EU goods do little to curb gains in European shares
RE
07/02EUROPE MARKETS: European Markets Mixed As U.S. Ratchets Up Trade Threat
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 21 998 M
EBIT 2019 11 438 M
Net income 2019 6 975 M
Finance 2019 1 856 M
Yield 2019 3,80%
P/E ratio 2019 12,2x
P/E ratio 2020 12,0x
EV / Sales2019 3,75x
EV / Sales2020 3,55x
Capitalization 84 253 M
Chart GILEAD SCIENCES
Duration : Period :
Gilead Sciences Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GILEAD SCIENCES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 80,1  $
Last Close Price 66,3  $
Spread / Highest target 43,4%
Spread / Average Target 20,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,45%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gregg H. Alton Chief Executive & Patient Officer
John C. Martin Chairman
Robin L. Washington CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
John G. McHutchison Chief Scientific Officer
George Pratt Shultz Director-Emeritus
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GILEAD SCIENCES5.93%84 164
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS6.08%45 080
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-21.67%31 857
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC43.04%11 437
GENMAB9.70%11 148
ARRAY BIOPHARMA INC227.44%10 445
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About