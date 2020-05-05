Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Gilead Sciences    GILD

GILEAD SCIENCES

(GILD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Gilead Sciences : in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/05/2020 | 06:03pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Gilead Sciences Inc pharmaceutical company is seen during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in California

Gilead Sciences Inc said on Tuesday it was in discussions with chemical and drug manufacturers to produce its antiviral drug remdesivir for Europe, Asia and the developing world through at least 2022.

The drugmaker last week received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's emergency use authorization for using remdesivir as a treatment against COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the new coronavirus.

Gilead also said on Tuesday it was negotiating long-term voluntary licenses with several generic drugmakers in India and Pakistan to produce remdesivir for developing countries.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GILEAD SCIENCES
06:03pGILEAD SCIENCES : in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir
RE
05:09pGILEAD SCIENCES : Statement on Expanding Global Supply of Investigational Antivi..
PU
10:08aEXCLUSIVE : Bangladesh's Beximco to begin producing COVID-19 drug remdesivir-COO
RE
10:08aEXCLUSIVE : Bangladesh's Beximco to begin producing COVID-19 drug remdesivir - C..
RE
05/04European stocks kick off May on dour note, ThyssenKrupp leads losses
RE
05/04GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Intel, Berkshire Hathaway, Tesla...
05/04GILEAD SCIENCES : Japan may approve remdesivir for COVID-19 patients this week
AQ
05/04Vir, Alnylam plan human trials by year-end for potential COVID-19 therapy
RE
05/04GILEAD SCIENCES : Japan's Abe asks experts to come up with road map to restart e..
RE
05/04GILEAD SCIENCES : Investigational Antiviral Remdesivir Receives U.S. Food and Dr..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 22 250 M
EBIT 2020 10 362 M
Net income 2020 6 612 M
Finance 2020 8 132 M
Yield 2020 3,37%
P/E ratio 2020 15,8x
P/E ratio 2021 15,0x
EV / Sales2020 4,14x
EV / Sales2021 4,14x
Capitalization 100 B
Chart GILEAD SCIENCES
Duration : Period :
Gilead Sciences Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GILEAD SCIENCES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 80,27  $
Last Close Price 79,95  $
Spread / Highest target 21,3%
Spread / Average Target 0,40%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel P. O'Day Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew D. Dickinson Chief Financial Officer
William A. Lee Executive Vice President-Research
Merdad V. Parsey Chief Medical Officer
George Pratt Shultz Director-Emeritus
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GILEAD SCIENCES23.50%100 257
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS20.89%66 063
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS44.30%58 520
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.0.27%23 748
GENMAB A/S12.82%16 092
BEIGENE, LTD.-17.05%10 871
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group