Gilead Sciences : to Present at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 7

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced that members of the
executive management team will participate in a fireside chat at the 37th
Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco on Monday,
January 7 at 9:30 a.m. Pacific Time.
The audio portion of the fireside chat will be accessible live through
the company’s Investors page at http://investors.gilead.com/.
Please connect to the company’s website at least 15 minutes prior to the
start of the presentation to ensure adequate time for any software
download that may be required to listen to the webcast. The replay will
be available for 14 days following the presentation.
About Gilead Sciences
Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that
discovers, develops and commercializes innovative medicines in areas of
unmet medical need. The company strives to transform and simplify care
for people with life-threatening illnesses around the world. Gilead has
operations in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in
Foster City, California.
