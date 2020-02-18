Log in
GILEAD SCIENCES

GILEAD SCIENCES

(GILD)
  Report
News 


Gilead Sciences : to Present at the Cowen and Company 40th Annual Health Care Conference on Monday, March 2, 2020

02/18/2020 | 08:01pm EST

Webcast Available Through Gilead Corporate Website

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced that Johanna Mercier, Chief Commercial Officer, and Merdad Parsey, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Cowen and Company 40th Annual Health Care Conference in Boston on Monday, March 2 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The live webcast can be accessed at the company’s investors page at http://investors.gilead.com. Please connect to the company’s website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the presentation to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to listen to the webcast. The replay will be available for 14 days following the presentation.

About Gilead

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes innovative medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The company strives to transform and simplify care for people with life-threatening illnesses around the world. Gilead has operations in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.

For more information on Gilead Sciences, please visit the company’s website at www.gilead.com, follow Gilead on Twitter (@GileadSciences) or call Gilead Public Affairs at 1-800-GILEAD-5 or 1-650-574-3000.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 22 407 M
EBIT 2020 10 668 M
Net income 2020 6 842 M
Finance 2020 6 946 M
Yield 2020 4,06%
P/E ratio 2020 12,4x
P/E ratio 2021 13,0x
EV / Sales2020 3,50x
EV / Sales2021 3,72x
Capitalization 85 473 M
Chart GILEAD SCIENCES
Duration : Period :
Gilead Sciences Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GILEAD SCIENCES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 74,79  $
Last Close Price 67,01  $
Spread / Highest target 28,3%
Spread / Average Target 11,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel O'Day Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew D. Dickinson Chief Financial Officer
Merdad V. Parsey Chief Medical Officer
George Pratt Shultz Director-Emeritus
Gayle Edlund Wilson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GILEAD SCIENCES3.97%85 473
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS11.36%63 215
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS6.41%43 494
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.23.75%26 838
GENMAB10.23%15 457
BEIGENE, LTD.3.22%13 198
