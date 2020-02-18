Gilead Sciences : to Present at the Cowen and Company 40th Annual Health Care Conference on Monday, March 2, 2020

Webcast Available Through Gilead Corporate Website

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced that Johanna Mercier, Chief Commercial Officer, and Merdad Parsey, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Cowen and Company 40th Annual Health Care Conference in Boston on Monday, March 2 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The live webcast can be accessed at the company’s investors page at http://investors.gilead.com. Please connect to the company’s website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the presentation to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to listen to the webcast. The replay will be available for 14 days following the presentation.

About Gilead

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes innovative medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The company strives to transform and simplify care for people with life-threatening illnesses around the world. Gilead has operations in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.

