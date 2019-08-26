Log in
Gilead Sciences : to Present at the Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 10

08/26/2019 | 04:35pm EDT

Webcast Available Through Gilead Corporate Website

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced that Daniel O’Day, Gilead’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference in New York on Tuesday, September 10 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The audio portion of the fireside chat will be accessible live through the company’s Investors page at http://investors.gilead.com/. Please connect to the company’s website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the presentation to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to listen to the webcast. The replay will be available for 14 days following the presentation.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes innovative medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The company strives to transform and simplify care for people with life-threatening illnesses around the world. Gilead has operations in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.

For more information on Gilead Sciences, please visit the company’s website at www.gilead.com, follow Gilead on Twitter (@GileadSciences) or call Gilead Public Affairs at 1-800-GILEAD-5 or 1-650-574-3000.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 22 314 M
EBIT 2019 11 591 M
Net income 2019 4 272 M
Debt 2019 3 023 M
Yield 2019 4,03%
P/E ratio 2019 17,8x
P/E ratio 2020 10,9x
EV / Sales2019 3,68x
EV / Sales2020 3,54x
Capitalization 79 166 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 80,35  $
Last Close Price 62,51  $
Spread / Highest target 52,0%
Spread / Average Target 28,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,02%
Managers
NameTitle
Gregg H. Alton Chief Executive & Patient Officer
John C. Martin Chairman
Robin L. Washington CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
John G. McHutchison Chief Scientific Officer
George Pratt Shultz Director-Emeritus
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GILEAD SCIENCES-0.06%79 166
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS8.73%46 313
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-23.20%31 388
GENMAB28.90%13 359
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC.36.66%8 937
BEIGENE LTD--.--%8 619
