Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Gilead Sciences    GILD

GILEAD SCIENCES

(GILD)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Gilead Sciences : to Release Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Tuesday, July 30, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/16/2019 | 04:06pm EDT

-- Conference Call and Webcast to Follow --

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) announced today that its second quarter 2019 financial results will be released on Tuesday, July 30, after the market closes. At 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, Gilead’s management will host a conference call to discuss the company’s financial results for the second quarter 2019 and provide a business update.

The live webcast of the call can be accessed at the company’s Investors page at http://investors.gilead.com/. Please connect to the company’s website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to listen to the webcast. Alternatively, please call 877-359-9508 (U.S.) or 224-357-2393 (international) and dial the conference ID 8696029 to access the call. Telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call through 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time, August 1, 2019. To access the replay, please call 855-859-2056 (U.S.) or 404-537-3406 (international) and dial the conference ID 8696029. The webcast will be archived on www.gilead.com for one year.

About Gilead

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes innovative medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The company strives to transform and simplify care for people with life-threatening illnesses around the world. Gilead has operations in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.

For more information on Gilead Sciences, please visit the company’s website at www.gilead.com, follow Gilead on Twitter (@GileadSciences) or call Gilead Public Affairs at 1-800-GILEAD-5 or 1-650-574-3000.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GILEAD SCIENCES
04:06pGILEAD SCIENCES : to Release Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Tuesday, J..
BU
12:40pGSK's two-drug HIV Dovato treatment meets main goal in study
RE
08:32aGILEAD SCIENCES : Kite Announces Plans to Bolster Industry-Leading Cell Therapy ..
BU
07/15S&P ends near flat as Citigroup results sink banks; Nasdaq hits new high
RE
07/15Gilead invests $5 billion to deepen ties with biotech Galapagos
RE
07/15Gilead invests $5 billion to deepen ties with biotech Galapagos
RE
07/15MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Eke Out Another Round Of Records As Investors Brace F..
DJ
07/15Europe closes higher as upbeat China data boosts German shares
RE
07/15WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Tread Water
DJ
07/15GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Facebook, Gilead, AB Inbev, Boeing
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 22 005 M
EBIT 2019 11 453 M
Net income 2019 7 013 M
Debt 2019 2 514 M
Yield 2019 3,70%
P/E ratio 2019 12,4x
P/E ratio 2020 12,3x
EV / Sales2019 4,05x
EV / Sales2020 3,71x
Capitalization 86 555 M
Chart GILEAD SCIENCES
Duration : Period :
Gilead Sciences Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GILEAD SCIENCES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 80,65  $
Last Close Price 68,07  $
Spread / Highest target 39,6%
Spread / Average Target 18,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gregg H. Alton Chief Executive & Patient Officer
John C. Martin Chairman
Robin L. Washington CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
John G. McHutchison Chief Scientific Officer
George Pratt Shultz Director-Emeritus
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GILEAD SCIENCES8.82%84 164
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS6.43%45 080
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-20.16%31 857
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC43.78%11 437
GENMAB11.33%11 148
ARRAY BIOPHARMA INC225.75%10 445
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About