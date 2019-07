Gilead Sciences : to Release Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Tuesday, July 30, 2019

-- Conference Call and Webcast to Follow --

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) announced today that its second quarter 2019 financial results will be released on Tuesday, July 30, after the market closes. At 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, Gilead’s management will host a conference call to discuss the company’s financial results for the second quarter 2019 and provide a business update.

The live webcast of the call can be accessed at the company’s Investors page at http://investors.gilead.com/. Please connect to the company’s website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to listen to the webcast. Alternatively, please call 877-359-9508 (U.S.) or 224-357-2393 (international) and dial the conference ID 8696029 to access the call. Telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call through 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time, August 1, 2019. To access the replay, please call 855-859-2056 (U.S.) or 404-537-3406 (international) and dial the conference ID 8696029. The webcast will be archived on www.gilead.com for one year.

