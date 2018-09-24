Gilead Sciences : to Slice List Prices of Liver Drugs -- Update

By Joseph Walker

Gilead Sciences Inc. said Monday that it will slash the list price of its hepatitis C treatments as it responds to competitive pricing pressures and shifts in the U.S. payment system for pharmaceuticals.

The move is the latest step that could eventually produce significant changes to how drugs are reimbursed in the U.S.

Starting next year, Gilead will start selling generic versions of its best-selling hepatitis C treatments Epclusa and Harvoni at a list price of $24,000 each for a full course of treatment. The generic price would represent discounts of 68% and 62%, respectively, to each drug's current list price for the most common treatment durations, the company said.

By launching these so-called authorized generics, Gilead said it is attempting to circumvent the Byzantine U.S. drug-payment system in which the discounts and rebates provided by drugmakers to insurers don't always benefit consumers.

"Our country's complex drug supply chain means that a drug's list price does not always fully reflect the price paid by insurers -- let alone a patient's out-of-pocket cost, Gilead Chief Executive John Milligan said in a written statement.

The move could also blunt broadsides against Gilead, which has been attacked by patients, doctors and lawmakers since setting the price of its hepatitis C drugs at $1,000 a day or more.

Drug companies have been increasingly vocal in their criticism of the U.S. drug-payment system, which they say encourages high list prices benefiting various companies involved in filling prescriptions but can saddle patients with higher out-of-pocket costs.

Yet so far, few drug companies have sought a workaround. In 2016, Mylan NV began selling an authorized generic of its EpiPen emergency allergy treatment at half the list price of the brand, after the company faced broad criticism and a federal probe over price increases.

Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. analyst Ronny Gal said he expects more drugmakers to follow suit because of mounting resistance from government officials and employers to the current system of high list prices and high rebates. "It's a sign of the times," he said. "It's a snapshot of the U.S. system in the midst of change."

In May, the Trump administration issued proposals aiming to chip away at the drug-rebate system as part of its effort to lower drug prices, such as by requiring insurers who administer government health programs to use a portion of the rebate money to lower consumer prices at the pharmacy counter.

Another administration proposal would significantly revise or eliminate the federal "safe harbor" protections that allow drugmakers and insurers to negotiate confidential discounts without being subject to prosecution under the Anti-Kickback statute.

Hepatitis C is a viral liver disease, often transmitted by the sharing of needles or syringes, that can seriously damage the liver and eventually cause its failure or liver cancer if a chronic infection goes untreated.

Until recently, Gilead's hepatitis C drugs had been overwhelming commercial successes. Sales have steadily declined since hitting $19.14 billion world-wide in 2015, however, partly because insurers have limited use to the dwindling supply of the sickest patients and Gilead has increased rebating to cope with competition.

AbbVie Inc. launched its rival treatment Mavyret last year at a list price of $26,400. Since then, the company's hepatitis C drug sales have boomed, growing to $765 million in the first half of this year, a 12-fold increase from $64 million over the same period in 2017.

By last year, global sales of Gilead's drugs had declined 54% to $8.84 billion. In the first half of 2018, combined U.S. sales of Epclusa and Harvoni were $972 million, a 72% decline from the same period in 2017.

Because of the intricacies of drug reimbursement, Gilead's sale of lower-priced generics could eat into the revenues of drug distributors and pharmacy-benefit managers, which can receive payments pegged to list prices of drugs. Many commercial insurers prefer drugs with high list prices and high rebates, in part because they keep a portion of the rebates as profit, according to drug-industry analysts.

Yet the sticker-price cuts are unlikely to cost Gilead, because it set the new versions' list price in the range of what it receives for the branded drugs after paying discounts and rebates to health insurers, the company said.

Gilead charges a list price of $63,000 for an eight-week treatment course of Harvoni, and $74,760 for 12 weeks of treatment with Epclusa.

Certain patients could wind up paying less as a result of the changes. Drug benefits for patients with high deductibles or insured under Medicare's Part D prescription-drug plan often require them to pay a percentage of their drugs' list price, rather than the price paid by the insurers after discounts and rebates are applied.

