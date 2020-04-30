Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Gilead Sciences    GILD

GILEAD SCIENCES

(GILD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Gilead Sciences : to work with partners to ramp up production of potential coronavirus treatment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/30/2020 | 10:19pm BST
Gilead Sciences Inc pharmaceutical company is seen during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in California

By Deena Beasley

Gilead Sciences Inc, maker of the experimental coronavirus drug remdesivir, on Thursday said it will work with international partners to expand production of the potential COVID-19 treatment.

The company said it still expects to have more than one million remdesivir treatment courses manufactured by December, "with plans to be able to produce several million treatment courses in 2021."

By the end of next month, Gilead said it should have manufactured more than 140,000 treatment courses of the drug that is given by infusion in the hospital.

More patients could be served if the drug is proven to work in a shorter period of time than the standard 10-day course, Gilead said.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it has been in discussions with Gilead about making remdesivir available to patients as quickly as possible.

Gilead also reported flat first-quarter earnings and its shares fell 2% in extended trading.

The U.S. National Institutes of Health on Wednesday said preliminary results from its trial of remdesivir showed that COVID-19 patients given the drug recovered 31% faster than those given a placebo.

In that 1,063-patient trial, patients who received the Gilead drug recovered in 11 days compared with 15 days for those who received a placebo.

While the data will need more analysis to know just how well the drug might work and for which patients with COVID-19, it was hailed by U.S. health officials as highly significant since it clearly had an effect on the disease for which there are currently no approved treatments or vaccines.

Data from a trial run by Gilead, also unveiled on Wednesday, showed similar clinical improvements in patients with severe symptoms of COVID-19, regardless of whether they received five or ten days of treatment.

If the drug works just as well in half the time, there would be twice as much available for patients and the cost of therapy would be less.

More detailed results of the U.S. study are expected next month. There are several other studies also looking at remdesirvir for the coronavirus.

On Thursday, The European Medicines Agency said it has started a 'rolling review' of data on the use of Gilead's antiviral drug for the treatment of COVID-19, the disease caused by the highly contagious virus.

A rolling review is one of the regulatory tools available to the agency to help speed up its assessment of a promising experimental medicines during a public health emergency.

Gilead said its first-quarter profit was largely flat from a year ago as a 5% increase in sales was offset by higher costs, including spending related to development of remdesivir.

Gilead posted adjusted earnings of $1.68 a share on revenue of $5.55 billion (4.41 billion pounds) in the quarter. Wall Street analysts, on average, forecast a profit of $1.57 on revenue of $5.45 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES.

First quarter sales of Gilead's HIV drugs rose to $4.1 billion from $3.6 billion a year earlier.

(Reporting By Deena Beasley; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GILEAD SCIENCES
10:35pGILEAD SCIENCES : to Expand Manufacturing Of Covid-19 Drug Remdesivir
DJ
10:33pGILEAD SCIENCES : Europe Health Regulators Start Reviewing Gilead Covid-19 Drug ..
DJ
10:19pGILEAD SCIENCES : to work with partners to ramp up production of potential coron..
RE
09:22pGILEAD : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
09:21pGlobal equities dip at end of best month since '09
RE
09:14pGlobal equities dip at end of best month since '09
RE
09:13pGlobal equities dip at end of best month since '09
RE
09:11pGILEAD SCIENCES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial S..
AQ
09:04pGILEAD SCIENCES : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Dividend
BU
09:03pGILEAD SCIENCES : Announces First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 22 307 M
EBIT 2020 10 462 M
Net income 2020 6 543 M
Finance 2020 7 655 M
Yield 2020 3,24%
P/E ratio 2020 16,3x
P/E ratio 2021 16,5x
EV / Sales2020 4,35x
EV / Sales2021 4,27x
Capitalization 105 B
Chart GILEAD SCIENCES
Duration : Period :
Gilead Sciences Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GILEAD SCIENCES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 77,65  $
Last Close Price 83,14  $
Spread / Highest target 11,9%
Spread / Average Target -6,60%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel P. O'Day Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew D. Dickinson Chief Financial Officer
William A. Lee Executive Vice President-Research
Merdad V. Parsey Chief Medical Officer
George Pratt Shultz Director-Emeritus
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GILEAD SCIENCES27.95%104 675
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS14.66%65 089
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS37.46%57 479
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.0.27%23 861
GENMAB A/S12.12%15 615
BEIGENE, LTD.-2.50%12 531
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group