Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Gilead Sciences    GILD

GILEAD SCIENCES

(GILD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Gilead Sciences : to work with partners to ramp up production of potential coronavirus treatment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/30/2020 | 08:02pm EDT
Gilead Sciences Inc pharmaceutical company is seen during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in California

By Deena Beasley

Gilead Sciences Inc, maker of the closely-watched experimental coronavirus drug remdesivir, on Thursday said it will work with international partners to expand production of the potential COVID-19 treatment.

The company said it still expects to have more than one million remdesivir treatment courses manufactured by December, "with plans to be able to produce several million treatment courses in 2021."

By the end of next month, Gilead said it expects to have manufactured enough of the drug to treat more than 140,000 patients, and it plans to donate that supply to hospitals.

The company said it has been in constant dialogue with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration about making remdesivir, which is given to hospitalized patients by intravenous infusion, available to patients as quickly as possible.

"There is a big sense of urgency here," Gilead Chief Executive Daniel O'Day said during a conference call with analysts.

He said the FDA could issue an emergency use authorization for remdesivir, but Gilead is also seeking standard regulatory approval of the drug.

O'Day declined to answer questions about whether Gilead plans to eventually profit from the COVID-19 treatment rather than just donate the medicine. The company has made billions of dollars on its drugs for HIV and hepatitis C.

"There has been no other time like this in the history of the planet," he said.

First quarter sales of Gilead's HIV drugs rose to $4.1 billion from $3.6 billion a year earlier.

Gilead also reported flat first-quarter earnings and its shares fell 2% in extended trading.

The U.S. National Institutes of Health on Wednesday said preliminary results from its trial of remdesivir showed that COVID-19 patients given the drug recovered 31% faster than those given a placebo.

In that 1,063-patient trial, patients who received the Gilead drug recovered in 11 days compared with 15 days for those who received a placebo.

While the data will need more analysis to know just how well the drug might work and for which patients with COVID-19, it was hailed by U.S. health officials as highly significant since it clearly had an effect on the disease for which there are currently no approved treatments or vaccines.

Data from a trial run by Gilead, also unveiled on Wednesday, showed similar clinical improvements in patients with severe symptoms of COVID-19, regardless of whether they received five or ten days of treatment.

If the drug works just as well in half the time, there would be twice as much available for patients and the cost of therapy would be less.

More detailed results of the U.S. study are expected next month. There are several other studies also looking at remdesivir for the coronavirus.

On Thursday, The European Medicines Agency said it has started a 'rolling review' of data on the use of Gilead's antiviral drug for the treatment of COVID-19.

A rolling review allows the agency to speed its assessment of promising experimental medicines during a public health emergency.

Gilead said its first-quarter profit was largely flat from a year ago as a 5% increase in sales was offset by higher costs, including spending related to development of remdesivir.

Gilead posted adjusted earnings of $1.68 a share on revenue of $5.55 billion in the quarter. Wall Street analysts, on average, forecast a profit of $1.57 on revenue of $5.45 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES.

(Reporting By Deena Beasley; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GILEAD SCIENCES
08:02pGILEAD SCIENCES : to work with partners to ramp up production of potential coron..
RE
06:34pGILEAD SCIENCES : to work with partners to ramp up production of potential coron..
RE
05:35pGILEAD SCIENCES : to Expand Manufacturing Of Covid-19 Drug Remdesivir
DJ
05:33pGILEAD SCIENCES : Europe Health Regulators Start Reviewing Gilead Covid-19 Drug ..
DJ
05:00pTech Companies Continue to Fare Better -- Earnings at a Glance
DJ
04:22pGILEAD : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:21pGlobal equities dip at end of best month since '09
RE
04:14pGlobal equities dip at end of best month since '09
RE
04:13pGlobal equities dip at end of best month since '09
RE
04:11pGILEAD SCIENCES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial S..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 22 307 M
EBIT 2020 10 462 M
Net income 2020 6 543 M
Finance 2020 7 655 M
Yield 2020 3,21%
P/E ratio 2020 16,5x
P/E ratio 2021 16,6x
EV / Sales2020 4,40x
EV / Sales2021 4,32x
Capitalization 106 B
Chart GILEAD SCIENCES
Duration : Period :
Gilead Sciences Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GILEAD SCIENCES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 77,65  $
Last Close Price 84,00  $
Spread / Highest target 10,7%
Spread / Average Target -7,55%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel P. O'Day Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew D. Dickinson Chief Financial Officer
William A. Lee Executive Vice President-Research
Merdad V. Parsey Chief Medical Officer
George Pratt Shultz Director-Emeritus
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GILEAD SCIENCES27.95%104 675
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS14.66%65 089
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS37.46%57 479
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.0.27%23 861
GENMAB A/S12.12%15 615
BEIGENE, LTD.-2.50%12 531
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group