GILEAD SCIENCES

(GILD)
Health Care Down As Analysts See Rally Overstretched -- Health Care Roundup

06/04/2020 | 05:34pm EDT

Health-care companies fell amid doubts about the sustainability of the recent recovery in the sector.

The health-care sector of the Standard & Poor's 500 is close to breakeven for the year after vaccine and coronavirus treatment developers such as Moderna and Gilead Sciences led a resurgence in share prices in recent weeks.

The three authors of a controversial study on hydroxychloroquine in Covid-19 treatment that suggested safety issues and no benefit have retracted their work, originally published in medical journal the Lancet, The Wall Street Journal reported.

San Francisco-based Verge, which is developing an experimental treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as ALS, is talking to pharmaceutical companies about develop a coronavirus drug.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is pledging $1.6 billion to a global organization that provides vaccines to children in the poorest countries, with $100 million of the donation earmarked for Covid-19 vaccines, when safe and effective ones have been found. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 22 415 M - -
Net income 2020 3 721 M - -
Net cash 2020 1 769 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 27,0x
Yield 2020 3,47%
Capitalization 93 325 M 93 325 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 4,08x
Nbr of Employees 11 800
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart GILEAD SCIENCES
Duration : Period :
Gilead Sciences Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GILEAD SCIENCES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 80,44 $
Last Close Price 77,54 $
Spread / Highest target 25,1%
Spread / Average Target 3,74%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel P. O'Day Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew D. Dickinson Chief Financial Officer
William A. Lee Executive Vice President-Research
Merdad V. Parsey Chief Medical Officer
George Pratt Shultz Director-Emeritus
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GILEAD SCIENCES14.50%93 325
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS26.52%71 822
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS60.94%61 367
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.23.71%19 498
GENMAB A/S31.49%19 164
BEIGENE, LTD.1.98%13 116
