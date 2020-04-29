Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Gilead Sciences    GILD

GILEAD SCIENCES

(GILD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Shares jump on coronavirus drug hopes, oil surges

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/29/2020 | 03:14pm EDT
The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York

By Lewis Krauskopf

World stock markets surged on Wednesday following encouraging news for an experimental COVID-19 treatment and some positive earnings reports, while beaten-up oil prices soared.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe <.MIWD00000PUS> gained 2.47%. Major U.S. averages were up well over 2%, while the pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 1.75%.

A top U.S. health official said Gilead Sciences Inc antiviral drug remdesivir is likely to become the standard of care for COVID-19 after early results from a clinical trial showed it helped certain patients recover more quickly from the illness caused by the coronavirus.

The development of treatments for the virus has been seen by strategists as critical as they could help countries emerge from self-imposed lockdowns aimed at curbing the outbreak that have crippled economies.

Data on Wednesday showed the U.S. economy contracted in the first quarter at its sharpest pace since the Great Recession, falling at a 4.8% annualized rate.

"While we wait for a vaccine, we are looking out for anything that will help us get back into society, and we're all hanging on this data on a day-by-day basis," said Linda Duessel, senior equity strategist at Federated Hermes in Pittsburgh.

The Federal Reserve left interest rates near zero and repeated a vow to do what it takes to shore up the U.S. economy amid an ongoing coronavirus pandemic that will not only "weigh heavily" on the near-term outlook but poses "considerable risks" for the medium term as well.

"The more significant comment is that the FOMC is concerned about the downside risk to the economic outlook over the medium term, suggesting they will remain extraordinarily accommodative in policy for several years to come," said Guy LeBas, chief fixed income strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia

Wall Street's main indexes pared gains slightly after the Fed decision, but were still sharply higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 609.64 points, or 2.53%, to 24,711.19, the S&P 500 gained 83.34 points, or 2.91%, to 2,946.73 and the Nasdaq Composite added 315.80 points, or 3.67%, to 8,923.53.

As the heart of first-quarter corporate results season arrives, Google parent Alphabet's shares jumped 9.7% after the company said a drop in Google ad sales steadied in April, with shares of other tech titans also rallying. Boeing shares rose 8.7% after the planemaker's report.

In Europe, shares of automakers were lifted after German carmaker Daimler forecast operating profit at its Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans division above the prior-year level and rival Volkswagen said it expected to be profitable on a full-year basis.

Investors across the world are growing confident the COVID-19 pandemic may be peaking as parts of the United States, Europe and Australia gradually ease restrictions. New Zealand this week allowed some businesses to reopen.

Oil prices surged after U.S. crude stockpiles grew less than expected and gasoline posted a surprise draw, adding to optimism for an improvement in demand as some European countries and U.S. cities move to ease coronavirus lockdowns.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures settled at $15.06 a barrel, jumping $2.72, or 22%. Brent crude futures settled at $22.54 a barrel, up $2.08, or 10.2%.

In currencies, the dollar index, tracking the greenback against six major peers <=USD>, fell 0.341%, with the euro up 0.55% to $1.0877.

Benchmark U.S. 10-year notes last fell 6/32 in price to yield 0.6285%, down from 0.61% late on Tuesday.

(Additional reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston, C Nivedita and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru, Laila Kearney in New York, Tom Wilson in London; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Jonathan Oatis)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 10.18% 1357.875 Delayed Quote.-7.97%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 2.67% 24727.12 Delayed Quote.-15.55%
GILEAD SCIENCES 6.92% 84.083 Delayed Quote.21.07%
NASDAQ 100 3.93% 9017.412864 Delayed Quote.0.61%
NASDAQ COMP. 4.00% 8950.277393 Delayed Quote.-3.77%
S&P 500 3.19% 2953.42 Delayed Quote.-11.37%
STOXX EUROPE 600 1.75% 347.06 Delayed Quote.-20.74%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 5.79% 133.32 Delayed Quote.-28.50%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GILEAD SCIENCES
03:41pDollar drops as Fed repeats vow to support economy
RE
03:39pDollar drops as Fed repeats vow to support economy
RE
03:31pGILEAD SCIENCES : Study Shows Shorter Course of Gilead Drug as Effective Against..
DJ
03:14pShares jump on coronavirus drug hopes, oil surges
RE
03:13pShares jump on coronavirus drug hopes, oil surges
RE
03:12pShares jump on coronavirus drug hopes, oil surges
RE
02:51pGILEAD SCIENCES : Study Shows Shorter Course of Gilead Drug as Effective Against..
DJ
02:27pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. stocks rally on coronavirus drug hopes
RE
01:05pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Hopes for coronavirus treatment, surging bank shares lif..
RE
01:04pGILEAD SCIENCES : Study Shows Shorter Course of Gilead Drug as Effective Against..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 22 307 M
EBIT 2020 10 462 M
Net income 2020 6 543 M
Finance 2020 7 655 M
Yield 2020 3,43%
P/E ratio 2020 15,5x
P/E ratio 2021 15,6x
EV / Sales2020 4,10x
EV / Sales2021 4,02x
Capitalization 99 047 M
Chart GILEAD SCIENCES
Duration : Period :
Gilead Sciences Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GILEAD SCIENCES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 77,58  $
Last Close Price 78,67  $
Spread / Highest target 18,2%
Spread / Average Target -1,39%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel P. O'Day Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew D. Dickinson Chief Financial Officer
William A. Lee Executive Vice President-Research
Merdad V. Parsey Chief Medical Officer
George Pratt Shultz Director-Emeritus
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GILEAD SCIENCES21.07%99 047
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS17.36%66 622
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS40.78%58 866
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-2.45%24 446
GENMAB A/S12.12%15 747
BEIGENE, LTD.-1.59%12 647
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group