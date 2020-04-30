Log in
GILEAD SCIENCES

GILEAD SCIENCES

(GILD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Southeast Asian markets climb on coronavirus treatment progress, higher oil prices

04/30/2020 | 12:33am EDT

By Nikhil Subba

Southeast Asian stock markets climbed on Thursday as progress in the development of a COVID-19 treatment and higher oil prices spurred a rally.

Singapore shares jumped as much as 2.3% to a near two-week peak and led gains in the region, underpinned by a jump in shares of DBS Group Holdings.

Southeast Asia's biggest lender advanced 4.7% to a seven-week peak after retaining its quarterly dividend, despite a 29% drop in Q1 profit, even as banks across the world defer or cut dividends to save cash.

Falling infection rates and phased reopening of economies around the globe have boosted appetite for equities this week, with early results from a U.S government clinical trial showing that Gilead Sciences Inc experimental drug remdesivir helped certain COVID-19 patients recover more quickly.

"The vaccine is incredibly positive news for the oil market as it suggests a quicker recovery in global demand as oil downstream sectors would be expected to fire up," Stephen Innes, chief market strategist at AxiCorp, said in a note.

Oil prices rose on Thursday on signs the U.S. crude glut is not growing as fast as expected and that gasoline demand battered by COVID-19 restrictions is starting to pick up. [O/R]

Stocks in Indonesia, the region's largest economy, gained about 2.5% to hit their highest level since April 15.

West Java, Indonesia's most populous province, hopes to ease coronavirus social distancing restrictions in some areas and allow some factories to reopen as infections decline.

Information Technology company Metrodata Electronics rose nearly 7%, while Bank Central Asia climbed about 5.6%.

In Thailand, the energy sector drove the main stock index 1.4% higher to a near eight-week peak.

Malaysian shares gained more than 1%, helped by Genting Malaysia 3.4% rise and Petronas Chemicals Group near 5% climb.

For Asian Companies click;

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0340 GMT

Change on the day

Market Current Previous close Pct Move

Singapore 2628.82 2574.73 2.10

Bangkok 1296.71 1282.68 1.09

Manila 5657.61 5643.97 0.24

Jakarta 4660.821 4567.323 2.05

Kuala Lumpur 1397.03 1380.3 1.21

Ho Chi Minh 769.11 767.21 0.25

Change so far in

2020

Market Current End 2019 Pct Move

Singapore 2628.82 3222.83 -18.43

Bangkok 1296.71 1579.84 -17.92

Manila 5657.61 7,815.26 -27.61

Jakarta 4660.821 6,299.54 -26.01

Kuala Lumpur 1397.03 1588.76 -12.07

Ho Chi Minh 769.11 960.99 -19.97

(Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD 0.68% 19.2 End-of-day quote.1.05%
GENTING MALAYSIA 5.43% 2.33 End-of-day quote.4.48%
GILEAD SCIENCES 5.68% 83.14 Delayed Quote.27.95%
P.T. METRODATA ELECTRONICS TBK 3.60% 1150 End-of-day quote.3.14%
PETRONAS CHEMICALS GROUP 0.98% 5.14 End-of-day quote.0.78%
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK 0.41% 24250 End-of-day quote.0.52%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 22 307 M
EBIT 2020 10 462 M
Net income 2020 6 543 M
Finance 2020 7 655 M
Yield 2020 3,24%
P/E ratio 2020 16,4x
P/E ratio 2021 16,5x
EV / Sales2020 4,35x
EV / Sales2021 4,27x
Capitalization 105 B
Chart GILEAD SCIENCES
Duration : Period :
Gilead Sciences Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GILEAD SCIENCES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 77,58  $
Last Close Price 83,14  $
Spread / Highest target 11,9%
Spread / Average Target -6,69%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel P. O'Day Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew D. Dickinson Chief Financial Officer
William A. Lee Executive Vice President-Research
Merdad V. Parsey Chief Medical Officer
George Pratt Shultz Director-Emeritus
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GILEAD SCIENCES27.95%99 047
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS14.66%66 622
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS37.46%58 866
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-2.45%24 446
GENMAB A/S12.12%15 747
BEIGENE, LTD.-2.50%12 647
