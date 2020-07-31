China-backed hackers 'targeted COVID-19 vaccine firm Moderna'

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - Chinese government-linked
hackers targeted biotech company Moderna Inc, a
U.S.-based coronavirus vaccine research developer, this year in
a bid to steal data, according to a U.S. security official
tracking Chinese hacking.
China on Friday rejected the accusation that hackers linked
to it had targeted Moderna.
Last week, the U.S. Justice Department made public an
indictment of two Chinese nationals accused of spying on the
United States, including three unnamed U.S.-based targets
involved in medical research to fight the novel coronavirus.
The indictment said the Chinese hackers "conducted
reconnaissance" against the computer network of a Massachusetts
biotech firm known to be working on a coronavirus vaccine in
January.
Moderna, which is based in Massachusetts and announced its
COVID-19 vaccine candidate in January, confirmed to Reuters that
the company had been in contact with the FBI and was made aware
of the suspected "information reconnaissance activities" by the
hacking group mentioned in last week's indictment.
Reconnaissance activities can include a range of actions,
including probing public websites for vulnerabilities to
scouting out important accounts after entering a network,
cybersecurity experts say.
“Moderna remains highly vigilant to potential cybersecurity
threats, maintaining an internal team, external support services
and good working relationships with outside authorities to
continuously assess threats and protect our valuable
information,” said company spokesman Ray Jordan, declining to
provide further detail.
The U.S. security official, who spoke on condition of
anonymity, did not provide further details. The FBI and the U.S.
Department of Health and Human Services declined to disclose the
identities of companies targeted by Chinese hackers.
Moderna's vaccine candidate is one of the earliest and
biggest bets by the Trump administration to fight the pandemic.
The federal government is supporting development of the
company's vaccine with nearly half a billion dollars and helping
Moderna launch a clinical trial of up to 30,000 people beginning
this month.
China is also racing to develop a vaccine, bringing together
its state, military and private sectors to combat a disease that
has killed more than 660,000 people worldwide.
'BASELESS'
The July 7 indictment alleges that the two Chinese hackers,
identified as Li Xiaoyu and Dong Jiazhi, conducted a decade-long
hacking spree that most recently included the targeting of
COVID-19 medical research groups.
Prosecutors said Li and Dong acted as contractors for
China's Ministry of State Security, a state intelligence agency.
Messages left with several accounts registered under Li’s
digital alias, oro0lxy, were not returned. Contact details for
Dong were not available.
China has consistently denied any role in hacking and its
foreign ministry spokesman in Beijing, Wang Wenbin, rejected as
"baseless" the accusation that hackers linked to the government
had targeted Moderna.
China leads the world in the development of a coronavirus
vaccine and it is more worried that other countries using
hackers to steal its technology, he said.
"We absolutely do not nor need to engage in theft to achieve
this leading position," Wang said.
The two other unidentified medical research companies
mentioned in the Justice Department indictment are described as
biotech companies based in California and Maryland. Prosecutors
said the hackers “searched for vulnerabilities” and “conducted
reconnaissance” against them.
The court filing describes the California firm as working on
antiviral drug research and suggested the Maryland company had
publicly announced efforts to develop a vaccine in January. Two
companies that could match those descriptions: Gilead Sciences
Inc and Novavax Inc.
Gilead spokesperson Chris Ridley said the firm does not
comment on cybersecurity matters. Novavax would not comment on
specific cyber security activities but said: “Our cyber security
team has been alerted to the alleged foreign threats identified
in the news.”
A security consultant familiar with multiple hacking
investigations involving premier biotech firms over the last
year said Chinese groups believed to be broadly associated with
China’s Ministry of State security are one of the primary forces
targeting COVID-19 research, globally. This matches the
description of the indicted hackers, as ministry contractors.
