Gilead Sciences : Australia's Victoria state logs another day of high coronavirus infections

SYDNEY, July 11 (Reuters) - Australia's second most-populous
state reported one of its highest daily increases in coronavirus
infections on Saturday and warned the numbers would get worse
before they got better as its capital city began its first
weekend of a six-week lockdown.
The state of Victoria logged 216 new cases, down from a
record 288 the previous day but still one of the biggest daily
increases of any part of the country.
"We will see more and more additional cases. This is going
to be with us for months and months," Victorian Premier Daniel
Andrews told a televised news conference.
"Nobody is enjoying being locked at home. It is frustrating,
it is challenging, but the strategy will be successful if we all
play our part."
Victoria, home to a quarter of the country's 25 million
people, has also become the first state to ask people to wear
masks with the order directed at residents of Melbourne.
The other seven states and territories, which reported just
11 new cases between them on Saturday, have banned travellers
from Victoria amid concern that community transmission was
causing a second wave of the virus. Authorities had previously
attributed most new cases to people returning from overseas.
The country's deputy chief medical officer, Nick Coatsworth,
said it was to soon to say whether the community transmission
had spread from Victoria to other states.
"We are all on high alert," he said. "It is fair to say that
the next couple of days are critical."
Australia has avoided the high COVID-19 casualty numbers of
other countries after closing its borders and going into
nationwide lockdown in March, with some 9,300 infections and 107
deaths.
There were seven new cases in neighbouring New South Wales,
the most-populous state, including a man who had visited a
Sydney pub that has been linked to two other infections,
authorities said. A pop-up testing clinic was set up at the pub
so patrons who were there on the same night could be tested.
Australia on Friday gave provisional approval to Gilead
Sciences Inc's remdesivir as the first treatment option
for virus, joining the United States and the European
Commission.
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by William Mallard and Edwina
Gibbs)