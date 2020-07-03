Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Gilead Sciences, Inc.    GILD

GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.

(GILD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Gilead Sciences : COVID-19 antiviral remdesivir gets conditional EU clearance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/03/2020 | 09:05am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Gilead Sciences Inc pharmaceutical company is seen during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in California

The European Commission said on Friday it had given conditional approval for the use of antiviral remdesivir in severe COVID-19 patients following an accelerated review process, making it the region's first therapy to be authorised to treat the virus.

The move comes just a week after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) gave its go-ahead for the drug produced by Gilead Sciences to be use in adults and adolescents from 12 years of age who are also suffering from pneumonia and require oxygen support.

It also comes just days after the company allocated nearly all of its supply of the antiviral to the United States over the next three months, stirring concerns about availability elsewhere.

"We will leave no stone unturned in our efforts to secure efficient treatments or vaccine against the coronavirus," said Stella Kyriakides, EU Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, in a statement.

The Commission said on Wednesday it was in negotiations with Gilead to obtain doses of remdesivir for the 27 European Union countries.

A conditional marketing authorisation is one of the EU regulatory mechanisms created to facilitate early access to medicines that fulfil an unmet medical need, including those for emergency situations in response to public health threats such as the current pandemic, the Commission said.

The agency reviews data as they become available on a rolling basis, while development is still ongoing. The EMA's rolling review begun at the end of April.

Remdesivir is in high demand after the intravenously-administered medicine helped to shorten hospital recovery times in a clinical trial. It is believed to be most effective in treating COVID-19 patients earlier in the course of disease than other therapies like the steroid dexamethasone.

Still, because remdesivir is given intravenously over at least a five-day period it is generally being used on patients sick enough to require hospitalisation.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Writing by Josephine Mason; Editing by Jane Merriman and Mark Potter)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.
09:05aGILEAD SCIENCES : COVID-19 antiviral remdesivir gets conditional EU clearance
RE
09:00aGILEAD SCIENCES : European Commission Authorizes Gilead's Marketing of Remdesivi..
DJ
07:57aGILEAD SCIENCES : European Commission Grants Conditional Marketing Authorization..
BU
07/02Arthritis Drug Fails in Study of Covid-19 Patients
DJ
07/02GILEAD SCIENCES : Demonstrates Commitment to Scientific Innovation in HIV with N..
AQ
07/01World takes stock of COVID-19 drug remdesivir after U.S. snaps up supplies
RE
07/01GILEAD SCIENCES DEMONSTRATES COMMITM : Virtual
BU
07/01S.Korea talks COVID-19 drug, U.S. buys most stocks
RE
07/01GILEAD SCIENCES : South Korea to start talks on COVID-19 drug remdesivir purchas..
RE
06/30Scottish firm to trial T cells as possible COVID-19 treatment
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 22 789 M - -
Net income 2020 4 183 M - -
Net cash 2020 1 769 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 23,6x
Yield 2020 3,53%
Capitalization 95 771 M 95 771 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 4,12x
Nbr of Employees 11 800
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Gilead Sciences, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 80,52 $
Last Close Price 76,35 $
Spread / Highest target 27,0%
Spread / Average Target 5,46%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel P. O'Day Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew D. Dickinson Chief Financial Officer
William A. Lee Executive Vice President-Research
Merdad V. Parsey Chief Medical Officer
George Pratt Shultz Director-Emeritus
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.17.50%95 771
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS32.95%75 475
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS65.77%63 212
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.41.34%30 323
GENMAB A/S50.19%21 931
BEIGENE, LTD.18.16%15 294
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group