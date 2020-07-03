Gilead Sciences : European Commission Authorizes Gilead's Marketing of Remdesivir for Covid-19 Treatment

Log in
07/03/2020 | 09:00am EDT

By Jessica Sier

Gilead Sciences Inc.'s remdesivir has been granted marketing authorization by the European Commission for the treatment of coronavirus, the company said Friday.

The authorization allows the antiviral drug to be used in the European bloc in the treatment of patients with Covid-19 aged 12 and older who have pneumonia and require supplemental oxygen.

"The conditional marketing authorization was granted in the interest of public health due to the Covid-19 pandemic and was based on a rolling review of supporting data that began in April 2020," Gilead said.

The conditional marketing authorization is initially valid for one year, but can be extended.

In the U.S., remdesivir is authorized for use in emergencies for patients with severe coronavirus.

Write to Jessica Sier at jessica.sier@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 22 789 M - -
Net income 2020 4 183 M - -
Net cash 2020 1 769 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 23,6x
Yield 2020 3,53%
Capitalization 95 771 M 95 771 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 4,12x
Nbr of Employees 11 800
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Gilead Sciences, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 80,52 $
Last Close Price 76,35 $
Spread / Highest target 27,0%
Spread / Average Target 5,46%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel P. O'Day Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew D. Dickinson Chief Financial Officer
William A. Lee Executive Vice President-Research
Merdad V. Parsey Chief Medical Officer
George Pratt Shultz Director-Emeritus
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.17.50%95 771
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS32.95%75 475
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS65.77%63 212
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.41.34%30 323
GENMAB A/S50.19%21 931
BEIGENE, LTD.18.16%15 294
