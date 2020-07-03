Gilead Sciences : European Commission Authorizes Gilead's Marketing of Remdesivir for Covid-19 Treatment

By Jessica Sier

Gilead Sciences Inc.'s remdesivir has been granted marketing authorization by the European Commission for the treatment of coronavirus, the company said Friday.

The authorization allows the antiviral drug to be used in the European bloc in the treatment of patients with Covid-19 aged 12 and older who have pneumonia and require supplemental oxygen.

"The conditional marketing authorization was granted in the interest of public health due to the Covid-19 pandemic and was based on a rolling review of supporting data that began in April 2020," Gilead said.

The conditional marketing authorization is initially valid for one year, but can be extended.

In the U.S., remdesivir is authorized for use in emergencies for patients with severe coronavirus.

